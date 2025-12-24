Pune: Paid News & Hate Speech Under Strict Watch In Pimpri-Chinchwad As Civic Body Sets Up Media Certification Committee Ahead Of PCMC Elections

Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) | File Photo

Pimpri-Chinchwad: Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) has announced that there will be strict monitoring of the campaign done by aspiring corporators so they don't break any norms set by the Maharashtra State Election Commission (SEC), officials announced on Wednesday.

“No individual is allowed to advertise or campaign on social media on behalf of a political party or candidate without their written permission. The cost of such advertisements will be added to the election expenditure account of the concerned political party or candidate,” informed PCMC Commissioner and Election Officer Shravan Hardikar.

He also stated that it is mandatory for candidates to obtain pre-certification from the Media Certification and Monitoring Committee (MCMC) before publishing any advertisement.

A six-member ‘Media Certification and Monitoring Committee’ has been established under the chairmanship of PCMC’s Additional Commissioner Trupti Sandbhor. The committee includes Special Officer Kiran Gaikwad as secretary, along with members Deputy Commissioner of Police (Special Branch) Pradeep Jadhav, Code of Conduct Cell Head Surekha Mane, and PCMC Deputy Commissioners Anna Bodade and Rajesh Agale.

This committee will oversee the pre-certification of candidates’ advertisements and monitor ‘Paid News’ during the elections.

The committee will also keep a watch on hate speech and content that violates the Model Code of Conduct, informed PCMC Chief Hardikar in a press conference. Hardikar clarified that if an individual expresses a political opinion on their personal social media account, it will not be considered an advertisement. However, such posts must not disturb law and order, decency, or morality, nor should they constitute defamation or contempt of court.

Application Must Be Made Five Days in Advance

Pre-certification from the PCMC has been made mandatory for advertisements by all aspirants. Candidates must apply to this committee at least five working days prior to the proposed date of broadcast/publication. Sample application forms and details regarding necessary documents are available on the PCMC website.

Any changes, corrections, or deletions suggested by the committee in the advertisement will be binding on the concerned party or candidate. An official certificate will be issued once the pre-certification is approved.

Commissioner Hardikar also stated, “Considering the influence of social media information on voters, this committee will also handle the monitoring and supervision of social media platforms.”

Furthermore, the results of exit polls or opinion polls cannot be announced from the end of the public campaigning period until one hour after the conclusion of voting. Once the official public campaigning period for the PCMC ends, no promotional advertisements can be released via print, electronic, or social media.

A ‘Media Cell’ has been established at the PCMC level as well as in all Returning Officers’ offices to provide information to the press. All relevant information and rules regarding this have been made available on the official website of the civic body.