Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: 3,170 Nomination Forms Sold In Two Days As Civic Poll Fever Peaks

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC) | File Photo

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The sale of nomination forms for the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC) elections began on Tuesday, with a strong early response from aspirants. As many as 3,170 forms were sold over two days, Tuesday and Wednesday, indicating heightened political activity ahead of the polls. It is expected that the number will increase further till the last date of filing nominations on December 30.

On Wednesday alone, aspirants purchased 1,354 nomination forms. Each candidate bought two to three forms, according to officials. Nomination forms have been made available at the offices of the returning officers across the city.

The CSMC elections were originally expected to be held in 2020. However, the polls were delayed due to the Covid crisis and issues related to reservations. An administrator has been managing the civic body’s affairs for the past five years. Now, following the directives of the Supreme Court, the elections are being conducted.

The sale of nomination forms began on December 23. On the first day, 1,354 forms were sold from the offices of nine returning officers in the city. On the second day as well, 1,354 forms were sold, CSMC sources said.

The designated time for obtaining nomination forms from the offices is between 11am and 3pm. Aspirants and their supporters were seen crowding outside the returning officers’ offices during these hours. Traffic congestion was reported in front of the Sillekhana Zone office due to the heavy rush on Wednesday afternoon, following which traffic police were deployed at the spot.

Several aspirants who were defeated in the 2015 elections had been expecting another opportunity in 2020. With the elections delayed, many of them are now seeking entry into the corporation headquarters. Most of these aspirants have received the opportunity to contest the elections and are unwilling to withdraw under political pressure.

Only two candidates have submitted their nomination forms so far. A candidate of the Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA) submitted a form at the Smart City office, while another candidate submitted a form at the returning officer’s office near the tehsil office on Wednesday.

The sale and submission of nomination forms remained closed on December 25 on account of Christmas and will remain closed on Sunday, December 28.