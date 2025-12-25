 Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: State-Level Literary Contest At Deogiri College On Dec 29–30
e-Paper Get App
HomePuneChhatrapati Sambhajinagar: State-Level Literary Contest At Deogiri College On Dec 29–30

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: State-Level Literary Contest At Deogiri College On Dec 29–30

Renowned poet Prashant Holkar will inaugurate the competition on Monday. The inaugural session will also be attended by MSPM senior member Trambakrao Pathrikar, who will preside over the function

Manish GajbhiyeUpdated: Thursday, December 25, 2025, 07:53 PM IST
article-image
Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: State-Level Literary Contest At Deogiri College On Dec 29–30 | Sourced

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: A state-level inter-collegiate literary competition featuring elocution, poem recitation and debate events will be held at Deogiri College on December 29 and 30, in memory of Vinayakrao Patil, the founder president of the Marathwada Shikshan Prasarak Mandal (MSPM). The contest aims to encourage literary expression and public speaking among students from across Maharashtra, while also honouring Patil’s contribution to the field of education.

Renowned poet Prashant Holkar will inaugurate the competition on Monday. The inaugural session will also be attended by MSPM senior member Trambakrao Pathrikar, who will preside over the function. Over the next two days, students will compete in multiple sessions highlighting linguistic creativity, articulation, presentation skills and critical thinking. College authorities expect participation from institutions across various districts in the state.

The prize distribution ceremony is scheduled for December 30, with Deputy Municipal Commissioner Ravindra Jogdand attending as the chief guest. Winners will be awarded prize money worth Rs 88,000, along with mementoes and certificates. According to organisers, this initiative is also meant to give students a platform to showcase talent that can support their careers in media, literature, academics and public policy.

Read Also
Pune: Will Prashant Jagtap Join Congress Or Shiv Sena (UBT)? Political Circles Abuzz After NCP-SP...
article-image

Principal Subhash Lahane, R.P. Pawar, Vivek Mahale, Shirish Syed, Ganesh Mohite, Aparna Taware and Arun Kate have urged students to participate in large numbers and make the event a success. They added that the competition reflects the institution’s commitment to nurturing communication and literary skills among the youth.

FPJ Shorts
Anger Erupts As Navi Mumbai Airport Opens Without DB Patil’s Name, Farmers And Project-Affected Families Launch Fresh Protests
Anger Erupts As Navi Mumbai Airport Opens Without DB Patil’s Name, Farmers And Project-Affected Families Launch Fresh Protests
Merry Flight-Mas: A New Era Ascends With NMIA Take Off
Merry Flight-Mas: A New Era Ascends With NMIA Take Off
PM Modi Says Abrogation Of Article 370 Fulfilled Syama Prasad Mukherjee’s Vision, Strengthened Unity, At Rashtriya Prerna Sthal Inauguration
PM Modi Says Abrogation Of Article 370 Fulfilled Syama Prasad Mukherjee’s Vision, Strengthened Unity, At Rashtriya Prerna Sthal Inauguration
Shiv Sena (Shinde Faction) And BJP Seal Alliance For Vasai-Virar Civic Polls, Signalling Major Shift In Local Political Equations
Shiv Sena (Shinde Faction) And BJP Seal Alliance For Vasai-Virar Civic Polls, Signalling Major Shift In Local Political Equations

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: State-Level Literary Contest At Deogiri College On Dec 29–30

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: State-Level Literary Contest At Deogiri College On Dec 29–30

Beed: Man Assaulted With Sticks, Iron Pipe During Mhasoba Yatra Event; Video Goes Viral

Beed: Man Assaulted With Sticks, Iron Pipe During Mhasoba Yatra Event; Video Goes Viral

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: 3,170 Nomination Forms Sold In Two Days As Civic Poll Fever Peaks

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: 3,170 Nomination Forms Sold In Two Days As Civic Poll Fever Peaks

Nanded Zone: 5.07 Lakh MSEDCL Consumers Owe ₹758 Cr In Pending Bills; Intensive Recovery Drive...

Nanded Zone: 5.07 Lakh MSEDCL Consumers Owe ₹758 Cr In Pending Bills; Intensive Recovery Drive...

Beed: Massive Fire Guts Sayaji Shinde’s Sahyadri Devarai Project; Thousands Of Trees Reduced To...

Beed: Massive Fire Guts Sayaji Shinde’s Sahyadri Devarai Project; Thousands Of Trees Reduced To...