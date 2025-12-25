Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: State-Level Literary Contest At Deogiri College On Dec 29–30 | Sourced

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: A state-level inter-collegiate literary competition featuring elocution, poem recitation and debate events will be held at Deogiri College on December 29 and 30, in memory of Vinayakrao Patil, the founder president of the Marathwada Shikshan Prasarak Mandal (MSPM). The contest aims to encourage literary expression and public speaking among students from across Maharashtra, while also honouring Patil’s contribution to the field of education.

Renowned poet Prashant Holkar will inaugurate the competition on Monday. The inaugural session will also be attended by MSPM senior member Trambakrao Pathrikar, who will preside over the function. Over the next two days, students will compete in multiple sessions highlighting linguistic creativity, articulation, presentation skills and critical thinking. College authorities expect participation from institutions across various districts in the state.

The prize distribution ceremony is scheduled for December 30, with Deputy Municipal Commissioner Ravindra Jogdand attending as the chief guest. Winners will be awarded prize money worth Rs 88,000, along with mementoes and certificates. According to organisers, this initiative is also meant to give students a platform to showcase talent that can support their careers in media, literature, academics and public policy.

Principal Subhash Lahane, R.P. Pawar, Vivek Mahale, Shirish Syed, Ganesh Mohite, Aparna Taware and Arun Kate have urged students to participate in large numbers and make the event a success. They added that the competition reflects the institution’s commitment to nurturing communication and literary skills among the youth.