 Nanded Zone: 5.07 Lakh MSEDCL Consumers Owe ₹758 Cr In Pending Bills; Intensive Recovery Drive Begins
The MSEDCL Nanded Zone comprises the districts of Nanded, Parbhani, and Hingoli. Excluding agriculture, public water supply, and street lighting connections, there are 8.75 lakh consumers in the zone. As of November 2025, 5,07,300 of these consumers had pending electricity bills totalling Rs 758 crore

Manish GajbhiyeUpdated: Thursday, December 25, 2025, 07:35 PM IST
article-image
Nanded Zone: 5.07 Lakh MSEDCL Consumers Owe ₹758 Cr In Pending Bills; Intensive Recovery Drive Begins | Representative Image | Pinterest

Nanded: A total of 5,07,300 domestic, commercial, and industrial consumers in the Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Ltd. (MSEDCL) Nanded Zone have outstanding electricity bills amounting to Rs 758 crore. In response, MSEDCL has launched an intensive recovery drive across the zone.

The MSEDCL Nanded Zone comprises the districts of Nanded, Parbhani, and Hingoli. Excluding agriculture, public water supply, and street lighting connections, there are 8.75 lakh consumers in the zone. As of November 2025, 5,07,300 of these consumers had pending electricity bills totalling Rs 758 crore.

District-wise, Nanded has 2.80 lakh domestic, commercial, and industrial consumers owing Rs 158 crore; Parbhani has 1.44 lakh consumers with dues amounting to Rs 547 crore; and 83,445 consumers in Hingoli owe Rs 52 crore.

Electricity connections of consumers who fail to clear their dues are being disconnected. Chief Engineer Rajaram Mane has appealed to consumers to promptly pay their outstanding and current bills to avoid disconnection.

