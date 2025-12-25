Pune: Ajit Pawar-Sharad Pawar Reunion Picture To Be Clear In Two Days, Says NCP-SP MLA Rohit Pawar In Pimpri-Chinchwad | Sourced

Pimpri-Chinchwad: Nationalist Congress Party - Sharadchandra Pawar (NCP-SP) MP Dr Amol Kolhe and MLA Rohit Pawar were in Pimpri-Chinchwad on Thursday to have talks about the Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) elections on 15th January 2026. The Pawar family reunion is currently being discussed everywhere in the state, and amidst this, MLA Rohit Pawar announced that a picture of the NCP and NCP-SP alliance will be clear within two days.

MP Dr Amol Kolhe and MLA Pawar have been appointed as the in-charges for the upcoming municipal elections. They held a meeting with city party office-bearers on Thursday. After the meeting they spoke with reporters.

Speaking to the media, MLA Rohit Pawar said, “Discussions regarding an alliance for the PCMC elections are ongoing with the constituents of the Mahavikas Aghadi (MVA) and the Ajit Pawar-led Nationalist Congress Party. The final picture regarding the alliance will become clear in two days. He further clarified that while there has been talk for the last three years about both NCP factions coming together, no such specific discussion is currently on the table.

MLA Rohit Pawar clarified that, “Based on the demands of the workers, discussions are underway with the Ajit Pawar-led NCP. The details of these discussions will be provided to NCP-SP State President Shashikant Shinde and Baramati MP Supriya Sule. Once they grant approval, MP Dr Amol Kolhe will officially announce the alliance.”

He also noted that Sharad Pawar usually does not involve himself directly in Municipal Corporation or Zilla Parishad elections. Regarding meetings between Sharad Pawar and industrialist Gautam Adani, he stated, “Big industrialists meet Sharad Pawar for social work and causes. Their meetings should not be linked to politics.”

Pawar’s vehicle inspected by SEC

When asked about the inspection of his car by the police and officials of the Maharashtra State Election Commission (SEC) at the helipad, Pawar remarked, “Leaders of the ruling party travel in helicopters carrying large black bags full of money. The police should investigate them. Instead, the police inspect our vehicles. They found nothing but Laddu and Chiwda (snacks).”

Regarding the resignation of NCP-SP Pune City President Prashant Jagtap, MLA Pawar said, “Prashant Jagtap is a sincere worker. He is firm in his ideologies, and the decision he has taken is personal and emotional.”

‘Time will tell if Kalate’s decision was right or wrong’

Speaking on the occasion, Dr MP Kolhe said, “There is public resentment against the BJP’s unrestricted governance. BJP leaders had divided Pimpri-Chinchwad city. The local BJP leadership is corrupt, and our priority will be to oust them. No proposal has been received regarding fighting on the ‘Clock’ symbol. If a proposal comes, it will be discussed with the seniors.

NCP-SP’s Rahul Kalate joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Tuesday, amidst much criticism from the BJP and the Sharad Pawar-led NCP as well. Kalate was given a chance in the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly Elections 2024 to contest from the Chinchwad Assembly Constituency. Hence, many of them are calling Kalate’s jumping off the ship a betrayal.

“I have spoken with Rahul Kalate; he has taken steps considering local equations. He made a political decision he felt was right. Whether his decision is right or wrong, only time will tell,” said MP Dr Amol Kolhe.