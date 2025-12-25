After Thackeray Brothers Reunite In Mumbai, Congress Feels Abandoned Amid Possible Pawar Family Reunion In Pune | Sourced

Pune: As Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) and Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) announced an alliance ahead of the upcoming Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) polls, things are happening in Pune too, as both factions of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) might reunite for the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) and Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) polls.

Senior Congress Leader Vijay Wadettiwar, however, has made it clear that the Indian National Congress will go solo in Mumbai after Uddhav Thackeray and Raj Thackeray announced their alliance. With the possibility of an alliance forming between NCP and NCP-SP in Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad, Wadettiwar has said that the Congress will go solo in Pune too if this happens.

Speaking to reporters recently, Wadettiwar said, “We have heard that both NCPs are coming together in Pune. We are discussing this matter with Sharad Pawar. If both NCPs come together, we don't have an option. We will contest civic polls in Pune independently.”

Saying similar sentiments about state allies Shiv Sena (UBT), Wadettiwar had said, “Work to seize lands is happening in Mumbai, and we can see Gujarat’s control in Mumbai. That's why one has to fight to save Marathi culture and Marathi identity. I congratulate the Thackeray Brothers for their reunion. Their reunion is a thing of happiness.”

“We had prepared to contest BMC polls with Uddhav Thackeray and Sharad Pawar. However, we weren't prepared to form an alliance with MNS,” said Wadettiwar. Meanwhile, former Congress Minister Varsha Gaikwad also said they knew a reunion would happen, but they also said that their allies Shiv Sena (UBT) didn't discuss it with them before, and they won't be going ahead with them now.

Problems Grow For Mahavikas Aghadi In Pune

Speculations are fresh regarding the uncle-nephew reunion in Pune, as local leaders want Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar and former Maharashtra CM Sharad Pawar to come together. Amidst this, after multiple threats to resign if both factions come together, NCP-SP city president Prashant Jagtap resigned from the party on Wednesday evening.

Announcing his decision, Jagtap said, “I have ethics. I contested the Assembly election last year against a political party, and it would be wrong for me to join hands with a party against whom I had fought. It would affect my image and credibility. Many of our party workers have taken a stand and faced legal cases for it. If NCP-SP forges an alliance with NCP, it will send the wrong message to them. Persistent political speculation and rumours regarding the election strategy over the last 10–20 days created significant mental stress and uncertainty."

With this, now even the Indian National Congress has hinted at its disapproval in Pune. Congress Pimpri-Chinchwad City President Kailas Kadam also resigned from his post amidst talks of a Sharad Pawar-Ajit Pawar reunion and speculations that both parties might include Congress too. However, Kadam denied this reason and said the reasons behind his resignation were personal.