Nirali Diwali: Pune LGBTIQ Community To Celebrate Festival Of Lights On Oct 19

For many in Pune’s LGBTIQ community, Diwali means celebrating without family. This year, Yutak LGBTQ Trust will be changing that by creating a space where everyone belongs. On October 19, Yutak will host ‘Nirali Diwali’ at Shikshak Bhavan in Pune’s Navi Peth, a celebration for those who cannot, or choose not to, go home for the festival of lights.

“In many cases, when individuals reveal their gender identity or sexual orientation, they are forced to leave their homes, so there is no homely space for them to celebrate festivals. Hence, through Nirali Diwali, we attempt to bridge this gap and try to provide a homely feeling of Diwali,” said Anil Ukarande, founder of Yutak Trust.

Yutak Trust has been celebrating Diwali for the LGBTIQ community members for the last two years and aims to promote inclusiveness and create an opportunity for those who have left their homes and cannot celebrate the occasion with their families.

The event is elaborate and follows the common Diwali rituals. “Members come together, light diyas, lanterns, crafting rangoli, distribute Diwali faral (snacks), and enjoy the festival of lights. We even have cultural activities where people dance, sing, and share their experiences,” explained Anil.

Dedicated LGBTIQ festivals and events provide an opportunity for community members to come together and celebrate their diverse identities and foster a sense of belonging and pride. It also helps forge new relationships and strengthen the important sense of unity and belonging that keeps communities connected.

This year, the Nirali Diwali event has been scheduled on October 19 at Shikshak Bhavan, near the SM Joshi auditorium, Navi Peth, Pune, from 5.30 pm onwards. Interested individuals can register in advance or on the spot as well, and the event also welcomes allies who support the cause.

“The response has been good so far, and we are even getting sponsors for the event. It is also inspiring that some parents participate in the program and willingly distribute Diwali snacks. This love and affection is what Nirali Diwali has to offer,” Anil added.