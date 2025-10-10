Reel Star Bhaiyya Gaikwad Thrashed By Mob At Samruddhi Expressway Toll Plaza; Video Goes Viral | Video Screengrab

Reel star and president of the Kingmaker Group, Bhaiyya Gaikwad, was severely thrashed by a mob, including toll check-post employees of the Samruddhi Expressway, for using abusive words towards the employees and threatening them. The video of the thrashing has gone viral on social media.

The incidents of youngsters getting attracted to making reels and circulating them on social media for gaining popularity have increased considerably. Bhaiyya Gaikwad has also gained popularity on social media, and he has established his own group named Kingmaker. He used to call government officers on the phone in the name of helping poor people and then post the videos on social media. He gained popularity in a very short time.

A few days back, he had a severe argument with the employees at the toll check-post on the Samruddhi Expressway over not having a FASTag on his vehicle. He used abusive language towards the employees and spoke with an autocratic attitude. A mob, including the employees, severely thrashed him. The video of the thrashing has gone viral on social media.

According to details, Gaikwad is a native of Yeola in the Nashik district. He had come to Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar to meet Sarpanch Mangesh Sable, who had initiated a hunger strike for farmers. The incident occurred at the toll check-post while he was returning to Nashik.