 Reel Star Bhaiyya Gaikwad Thrashed By Mob At Samruddhi Expressway Toll Plaza; Video Goes Viral
e-Paper Get App
HomePuneReel Star Bhaiyya Gaikwad Thrashed By Mob At Samruddhi Expressway Toll Plaza; Video Goes Viral

Reel Star Bhaiyya Gaikwad Thrashed By Mob At Samruddhi Expressway Toll Plaza; Video Goes Viral

The incidents of youngsters getting attracted to making reels and circulating them on social media for gaining popularity have increased considerably

Manish GajbhiyeUpdated: Friday, October 10, 2025, 04:27 PM IST
article-image
Reel Star Bhaiyya Gaikwad Thrashed By Mob At Samruddhi Expressway Toll Plaza; Video Goes Viral | Video Screengrab

Reel star and president of the Kingmaker Group, Bhaiyya Gaikwad, was severely thrashed by a mob, including toll check-post employees of the Samruddhi Expressway, for using abusive words towards the employees and threatening them. The video of the thrashing has gone viral on social media.

The incidents of youngsters getting attracted to making reels and circulating them on social media for gaining popularity have increased considerably. Bhaiyya Gaikwad has also gained popularity on social media, and he has established his own group named Kingmaker. He used to call government officers on the phone in the name of helping poor people and then post the videos on social media. He gained popularity in a very short time.

Read Also
Fresh Case Filed Against Fugitive Gangster Nilesh Ghaywal, Brother Sachin And 12 Others For Grabbing...
article-image

A few days back, he had a severe argument with the employees at the toll check-post on the Samruddhi Expressway over not having a FASTag on his vehicle. He used abusive language towards the employees and spoke with an autocratic attitude. A mob, including the employees, severely thrashed him. The video of the thrashing has gone viral on social media.

According to details, Gaikwad is a native of Yeola in the Nashik district. He had come to Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar to meet Sarpanch Mangesh Sable, who had initiated a hunger strike for farmers. The incident occurred at the toll check-post while he was returning to Nashik.

FPJ Shorts
'Gesture Of Goodwill': India Gifts 5 Ambulances To Afghanistan As Part Of Humanitarian Support - VIDEO
'Gesture Of Goodwill': India Gifts 5 Ambulances To Afghanistan As Part Of Humanitarian Support - VIDEO
Typhoon Matmo Leaves 15 Dead, Hundreds Of Thousands Affected As Floods Ravage Northern Vietnam
Typhoon Matmo Leaves 15 Dead, Hundreds Of Thousands Affected As Floods Ravage Northern Vietnam
Sensex Today: Markets Rise For Second Day, Pharma & Banking Stocks Lead The Way On Strong Buying
Sensex Today: Markets Rise For Second Day, Pharma & Banking Stocks Lead The Way On Strong Buying
Bigg Boss 17's Neil Bhatt Spotted With Mystery Woman Amid Divorce Rumours With Wife Aishwarya Sharma—VIDEO
Bigg Boss 17's Neil Bhatt Spotted With Mystery Woman Amid Divorce Rumours With Wife Aishwarya Sharma—VIDEO

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

25,000 Devotees Chant Bhaktamar Stotra, Set World Record In Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

25,000 Devotees Chant Bhaktamar Stotra, Set World Record In Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: CSMC Demolishes 20 Illegal Encroachments On Champa Chowk–Damdi Mahal...

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: CSMC Demolishes 20 Illegal Encroachments On Champa Chowk–Damdi Mahal...

Beed: GSI Declares Kapildharwadi ‘Geo-Dimensional Hazard’ After Landslides & Cracks

Beed: GSI Declares Kapildharwadi ‘Geo-Dimensional Hazard’ After Landslides & Cracks

Beed Police Conduct Ganja Disposal Drive, Destroy 644 Kg Of Seized Drugs

Beed Police Conduct Ganja Disposal Drive, Destroy 644 Kg Of Seized Drugs

Reel Star Bhaiyya Gaikwad Thrashed By Mob At Samruddhi Expressway Toll Plaza; Video Goes Viral

Reel Star Bhaiyya Gaikwad Thrashed By Mob At Samruddhi Expressway Toll Plaza; Video Goes Viral