 Maharashtra Tragedy: 50-Year-Old Home Guard Dies, Wife Critically Injured After Motorcycle Skids On Gravel In Karnala Ghat; Locals Blame Poor Road Conditions
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMaharashtra Tragedy: 50-Year-Old Home Guard Dies, Wife Critically Injured After Motorcycle Skids On Gravel In Karnala Ghat; Locals Blame Poor Road Conditions

Maharashtra Tragedy: 50-Year-Old Home Guard Dies, Wife Critically Injured After Motorcycle Skids On Gravel In Karnala Ghat; Locals Blame Poor Road Conditions

A Home Guard lost his life after his motorcycle skidded on loose gravel along the Karnala Ghat section of the Mumbai–Goa Highway on Friday morning. The deceased has been identified as Rajendra Janardan Patil (50), a resident of Pezari, Alibag taluka, while his wife Dipali Patil (43) sustained critical injuries and is undergoing treatment at MGM Hospital, Kamothe.

Raina AssainarUpdated: Saturday, October 11, 2025, 07:51 PM IST
article-image
50-Year-Old Home Guard Dies, Wife Critically Injured After Motorcycle Skids On Gravel In Karnala Ghat; Locals Blame Poor Road Conditions | Representational Image

Navi Mumbai: A Home Guard lost his life after his motorcycle skidded on loose gravel along the Karnala Ghat section of the Mumbai–Goa Highway on Friday morning. The deceased has been identified as Rajendra Janardan Patil (50), a resident of Pezari, Alibag taluka, while his wife Dipali Patil (43) sustained critical injuries and is undergoing treatment at MGM Hospital, Kamothe.

Couple loses control on descending ghat

According to police, the couple was travelling from Poynad to Panvel on a Hero Passion motorcycle when the vehicle lost control while descending the ghat around 11:30 a.m. The bike slipped on scattered gravel, causing both to fall. Rajendra Patil reportedly suffered severe head injuries after hitting the road divider and died on the spot.

Police cite high speed; locals blame poor road conditions

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai: 20-Month-Old Khushi Battles Rare Spinal Muscular Atrophy; Family Races Against Time To Raise ₹16 Crore For Life-Saving Zolgensma Therapy
Mumbai: 20-Month-Old Khushi Battles Rare Spinal Muscular Atrophy; Family Races Against Time To Raise ₹16 Crore For Life-Saving Zolgensma Therapy
Palghar Shocker! Ex-Student Brutally Beats 12 Class 8 Children With Stick For Not Cleaning Toilets; Parents Angry & Shocked
Palghar Shocker! Ex-Student Brutally Beats 12 Class 8 Children With Stick For Not Cleaning Toilets; Parents Angry & Shocked
Panvel Municipal Corporation To Plant 1.25 Lakh Trees Along Sion–Panvel Highway To Create 'Green Corridor'
Panvel Municipal Corporation To Plant 1.25 Lakh Trees Along Sion–Panvel Highway To Create 'Green Corridor'
Heavy Rains Trigger Flooding Across Bengaluru, Kolar And Mandya; Several Residential Areas Submerged
Heavy Rains Trigger Flooding Across Bengaluru, Kolar And Mandya; Several Residential Areas Submerged

"An initial police probe suggested that high speed could have contributed to the accident and hence the deceased have been booked for rash driving," a police officer from Panvel taluka police station said.

However, locals have blamed the deplorable road condition and loose gravel for the mishap, pointing out that the stretch has been riddled with potholes and debris for several days.

Also Watch:

Read Also
Navi Mumbai Tragedy: 42-Year-Old Fisherman Killed, Pickup Driver Injured After Volkswagen Car Rammed...
article-image

NHAI begins repair work following public outrage

Following public outrage, the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) began clearing the gravel and repairing the section on Saturday, a day after the accident.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Maharashtra Tragedy: 50-Year-Old Home Guard Dies, Wife Critically Injured After Motorcycle Skids On...

Maharashtra Tragedy: 50-Year-Old Home Guard Dies, Wife Critically Injured After Motorcycle Skids On...

Mumbai: 20-Month-Old Khushi Battles Rare Spinal Muscular Atrophy; Family Races Against Time To Raise...

Mumbai: 20-Month-Old Khushi Battles Rare Spinal Muscular Atrophy; Family Races Against Time To Raise...

Palghar Shocker! Ex-Student Brutally Beats 12 Class 8 Children With Stick For Not Cleaning Toilets;...

Palghar Shocker! Ex-Student Brutally Beats 12 Class 8 Children With Stick For Not Cleaning Toilets;...

Panvel Municipal Corporation To Plant 1.25 Lakh Trees Along Sion–Panvel Highway To Create 'Green...

Panvel Municipal Corporation To Plant 1.25 Lakh Trees Along Sion–Panvel Highway To Create 'Green...

Navi Mumbai News: NatConnect Urges CM Eknath Shinde To Issue GR Declaring Nerul’s DPS Flamingo...

Navi Mumbai News: NatConnect Urges CM Eknath Shinde To Issue GR Declaring Nerul’s DPS Flamingo...