Mumbai Fraud: 30-Year-Old Mahim Woman Duped Of ₹44 Lakh In Flat Sale Deal, FIR Filed At Shivaji Park Police Station

Mumbai: In a shocking case of real estate fraud, a woman from Mahim has alleged that she was duped of Rs 44 lakh under the pretext of purchasing a flat worth Rs 1.25 crore. The Shivaji Park police have registered an FIR against the accused, Ravindra Shankar Mohire, 68, a resident of Mahim, based on the complaint filed by Bhakti Ajit Rumde, 30, wife of Sindhudurg-based builder Raj Anand Parulekar.

Details of the Alleged Fraud

According to the FIR, Bhakti lives with her family on Tycelwadi Road in Mahim West. Her husband Raj Parulekar is involved in the construction business in Achara, Sindhudurg district and also owns shops in Prabhadevi, Mumbai.

The accused, Ravindra Mohire, is the father-in-law of Bhakti’s sister, Pooja Ruturaj Mohire. He had allegedly taken a business loan from the Kunbi Cooperative Bank, Worli branch, against his residential flat as collateral. Upon defaulting on the repayment, the bank initiated steps to seize the property.

To avoid seizure, Mohire and his daughter Nupur Parchure allegedly offered to sell the flat to Bhakti. A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for the sale deed was signed on March 25, 2025, at the office of Bhakti’s lawyer, Advocate Manpreet Kaur Saluja. The agreed sale amount was Rs 1.25 crore, with Rs42 lakh to be paid upfront and the balance by May 31, 2025.

Bhakti transferred Rs 42 lakh from her account in Kunbi Cooperative Bank to Mohire’s account in the same bank. Later that day, Mohire allegedly demanded Rs20 lakh more in cash. Bhakti managed to give Rs 2 lakh, and a supplementary MoU was created the next day to reflect this.

Public Notice and Failed Transaction

Bhakti issued a public notice on March 28, 2025, in Marathi and English newspapers about her intent to purchase the flat. With no objections received, she prepared a demand draft (DD) of Rs 18 lakh for the final payment. However, Mohire allegedly began ignoring her calls and failed to complete the transaction.

Subsequently, Bhakti and her mother-in-law visited Mohire's residence, where he allegedly gave evasive answers. A legal notice was sent on April 24, 2025, by Bhakti's lawyer, to which Mohire’s lawyer, V.R. Tripathi, responded on April 27, dismissing the complaint as false.

Mediation and Dishonoured Cheques

In a mediation meeting at Bhakti’s father’s residence in May 2025, it was mutually agreed that Mohire would repay Rs 44 lakh taken from Bhakti, along with Rs 12 lakh as compensation for mental harassment. A fresh MoU was drawn on May 17, 2025, and two cheques worth Rs 44 lakh and Rs 12 lakh respectively were issued by Mohire from his Canara Bank account in Mahim. However, both cheques were dishonoured due to insufficient funds.

Bhakti served another legal notice demanding payment within 15 days. In response, on August 18, 2025, Mohire’s lawyer denied issuing any cheques and claimed Bhakti had coerced signatures under threat of legal action.

Legal Proceedings

Bhakti has now filed a case under Section 138 of the Negotiable Instruments Act at the 57th Magistrate Court in Bandra.

Meanwhile, the Shivaji Park police have registered an FIR under Sections 316(2) and 318(4) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) against Ravindra Mohire. Investigations are ongoing.

