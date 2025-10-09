Mumbai Fraud: 51-Year-Old Woman Duped Of ₹41 Lakh In Ghatkopar Flat Scam; Case Registered Against Builder, Executives | Representational Image

Mumbai: In a shocking case of real estate fraud, a 51-year-old woman was allegedly duped of Rs 41 lakh after being lured into buying a flat worth Rs 1.64 crore in Ghatkopar. The Parksite Police have registered a case against top executives and directors of Arihant Buildcon, including Hitesh Mangalchand Jain, Rajul Mitesh Jain, Mukesh Bhimraj Bhartiya, Afroz Siddiqui, Prasanna Jit, and Divyam Mehta.

Complainant Paid ₹41 Lakh for Flat Worth ₹1.64 Crore

According to the FIR, the complainant, Zakiyabanu Ghaziabbas Jafri, a resident of First Pasta Lane, Colaba, lives with her husband and two children and runs a tailoring business. In May 2025, while searching for a property in Mumbai, the family visited a project site near Pankheshah Baba Dargah on LBS Road, listed under Rockline Builders but operated by Arihant Buildcon.

Property Deal Turned Fraudulent at Ghatkopar Project Site

At the site, the family was shown sample flats by Arihant Buildcon sales executives. They were told that most units were already booked and that flats 1702 and 1703 on the 17th floor were still available. Interested in flat 1702, a 2BHK unit, Jafri negotiated the price from Rs 1.70 crore down to Rs 1.64 crore on June 3, 2025. The payment agreement included Rs 25 lakh in cash, Rs 16 lakh via cheque, and the remaining Rs 1.25 crore through a bank loan.

Cash and Cheque Payments Made Without Receipts

Jafri initially paid Rs1 lakh in cash and gave a cheque for Rs 5 lakh to Afroz Siddiqui. She was then asked to pay Rs 25 lakh within 15 days to complete registration by June 23. Over time, she handed over Rs 7 lakh in cash to Prasanna Jit on June 10, followed by Rs 17 lakh in cash on June 17. However, no receipts were issued for these payments.

Flat Sold to Another Buyer, Promises Unfulfilled

Later, she was given the contact of Divyam Mehta, who was said to be in charge of registration. On June 23, Jafri gave an additional cheque of Rs 11 lakh (drawn from Central Bank) in the name of Rockline Builders to a person sent by Mehta.

When she inquired about the flat registration, Mehta kept delaying. On July 4, he informed her that the flat had already been sold to someone else by Rockline Builders and that her cheque could not be processed as the other buyer was expected to cancel.

Company Director Assured Registration But Never Delivered

On July 15, cheques totaling ₹16 lakh issued by Jafri were deposited in the bank and cleared. A few days later, on July 23, she was asked to speak with Hitesh Jain, the company’s director. When she called him, Jain promised that the registration would be completed in a few days, but it never materialized.

FIR Registered Under Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita Sections

Realizing that she had been cheated, Jafri approached the Parksite Police Station and lodged a formal complaint. Police have registered a case under Sections 316(2), 318(4), and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS) Act, against the accused. Further investigation is underway.

