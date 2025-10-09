VIDEO: 'We Want India To Take Its Rightful Place In UNSC,' Says British PM Keir Starmer

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer And PM Modi | X - @narendramodi

Mumbai: British prime minister Keir Starmer (63) indicated that the United Kingdom wants to see India as a permanent member of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC). He also suggested that the U.K. could become a partner with India in the latter's journey towards ‘Vikasit Bharat.’

Mega UK Delegation in Mumbai

The British PM was on his two-day visit to India’s financial capital with a mega delegation of 126 British business persons, just three months after PM Modi's visit to the UK when the India–UK Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement (CETA) was inked.

Glad to have taken part in the Global Fintech Fest 2025 in Mumbai with PM Keir Starmer. Platforms like this highlight our nation’s resolve to strengthen this sector and build new momentum for global welfare.@Keir_Starmer pic.twitter.com/3SjilFkWtw — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 9, 2025

At Mumbai’s Raj Bhavan on Thursday, both the leaders discussed the strategic implementation of the free trade deal and their common commitment to global peace, stability and a rules-based international order. They later jointly addressed mediapersons.

Expanded Defence and Anti-Terror Cooperation

India and the UK have agreed to expand bilateral exchanges between their armed forces through joint exercises, training and capacity building. They condemned terrorism and violent extremism in all its manifestations, including the Pahalgam attack, calling for zero tolerance to terrorism. The leaders called for concerted international efforts to combat terrorism in a sustained manner.

Wonderful rendition of Ed Sheeran & Arijit Singh’s Sapphire, which is a great example of India-UK cultural partnership! pic.twitter.com/aLtx5WyiXT — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 9, 2025

Strategic Partnerships in Technology and Maritime Security

Calling India a global player, Starmer said, “We sit together in the Commonwealth, the G20, and we want to see India taking its rightful place on the UN Security Council too.” He added that the UK’s Carrier Strike Group and Royal Navy are currently collaborating with the Indian Navy for exercise KONKAN.

Both the countries have entered into an arrangement where qualified flying instructors of the Indian Air Force will be integrated into UK Royal Air Force training. They intend to finalise an India-UK Inter-Governmental Agreement (IGA) on cooperation in developing maritime electric propulsion systems for Indian Naval platforms.

India's digital ecosystem is setting global standards for innovation and inclusion. Addressing the Global Fintech Fest 2025 in Mumbai. https://t.co/65bZqzTH7a — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 9, 2025

Similarly, they also announced the agreement on an initial supply of lightweight multi-role missile (LMM) systems to support India’s air defence capabilities. Both the leaders discussed peace and stability in West Asia and welcomed the peace plan for Gaza while India committed to enhance maritime security in the Indo-Pacific region.

Sharing my remarks during the India-UK CEO Forum. https://t.co/bdo8XCdMBV — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 9, 2025

Both the leaders noted that the technology security initiative has progressed across critical and emerging technologies, including telecommunications, critical minerals, AI, and health tech. It led to the establishment of the ‘India-UK Connectivity and Innovation Centre’ focusing on developing AI native network for 6G, the’ India-UK Joint Centre for AI’ for advancing responsible and trustworthy AI and the ‘UK-India Critical Minerals Processing and Downstream Collaboration Guild’ to diversify critical mineral supply chains.

The second phase of the ‘UK-India Critical Minerals Supply Chain Observatory’ was announced to expand mineral coverage, to integrate advanced technologies, unlock new bilateral investment opportunities and establish a new satellite campus at IIT-ISM Dhanbad.

Other issues that featured prominently in our talks included technology, defence, AI, sustainable development, renewable energy and more. It was also a delight to meet the Vice Chancellors of various UK universities. We will keep furthering educational and cultural linkages with… pic.twitter.com/dqKwNhSOn7 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 9, 2025

Education and Cultural Partnerships

Modi said, “There are immense possibilities in the technology partnership between India and the UK. We are working to connect the UK’s industrial expertise and R&D with India’s talent and scale. India’s dynamism and the UK’s expertise together create a unique synergy. Our partnership is trustworthy, and driven by talent and technology.”

The path-breaking India-UK CETA will create new job opportunities for youth, expand trade and benefit both our industries as well as consumers. In this context, PM Starmer and I discussed trade linkages and economic ties between our nations in the times to come. @Keir_Starmer pic.twitter.com/zs5obf7Hh7 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 9, 2025

The highly anticipated meeting, which was also attended by multiple British vice chancellors as a part of the delegation, committed to the first ‘annual ministerial strategic education dialogue’ and the implementation of the ‘programme of cultural co-operation’, that was signed in May 2025.

It was a delight to welcome my friend, PM Keir Starmer at the Raj Bhavan in Mumbai. Being his first visit to India, it is surely a special occasion. The presence of the largest business delegation to India makes it even more special and illustrates the strong potential of… pic.twitter.com/znZTxoWq1l — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 9, 2025

The opening of nine leading British universities’ campuses in various parts of India. The University of Southampton has already welcomed its inaugural cohort of students at its Gurugram campus while letter of intent for Lancaster University’s campus in Bengaluru was handed over and in-principle approval was granted for University of Surrey in Gujarat’s GIFT City.

Addressing the joint press meet with UK PM @Keir_Starmer. https://t.co/jY20THk1kv — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 9, 2025

Outcomes From British PM’s Visit To India

I. Technology and Innovation

1. Establishment of the India-UK Connectivity and Innovation Centre.

2. Establishment of the India-UK Joint Centre for AI.

3. Launch of Phase II of the UK-India Critical Minerals Supply Chain Observatory and establishment of a new satellite campus at IIT-ISM Dhanbad.

4. Establishment of the Critical Minerals Industry Guild to secure resilient supply chains and promote green technologies.

II. Education

5. Handing over the Letter of Intent for opening of the Campus of Lancaster University in Bengaluru.

6. In-principle approval for opening of Campus of University of Surrey in GIFT City.

III. Trade and Investment

7. Inaugural meeting of the reconstituted India-UK CEO Forum.

8. Resetting the India-UK Joint Economic Trade Committee (JETCO) which will support implementation of the CETA and drive economic growth and job creation in both countries.

9. A new joint investment in the Climate Technology Startup Fund, a strategic initiative under the MoU between the Government of the UK and the State Bank of India for supporting innovative entrepreneurs in sectors such as climate technology and AI.

Also Watch:

IV. Climate, Health and Research

10. Launch of Phase-III of Bio-Medical Research Career Program.

11. Establishment of the Offshore Wind Taskforce.

12. Letter of Intent (LoI) between ICMR and NIHR, United Kingdom on Health Research.

