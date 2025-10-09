‘Platforms Like This Strengthen India’s Fintech Resolve’: PM Modi At Global Fintech Fest 2025 With British PM Keir Starmer In Mumbai

PM Modi along with UK PM Keir Starmer & RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra | X/@narendramodi

Mumbai: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday attended the Global Fintech Fest 2025 in Mumbai, alongside UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer. Following his participation on the concluding day of the event, PM Modi praised the fest, calling it a platform that highlights the nation's resolve to strengthen the sector and build new momentum for global welfare.

"Glad to have taken part in the Global Fintech Fest 2025 in Mumbai with PM Keir Starmer. Platforms like this highlight our nation’s resolve to strengthen this sector and build new momentum for global welfare," PM Modi said on X.

In his address at the Global Fintech Fest 2025, PM Modi said artificial intelligence is not a tool for the elite, but a force for universal empowerment. "For us, AI means ‘All Inclusive’." Speaking to a packed audience of global leaders.

PM Modi outlined India's visionary approach to AI, emphasising equitable access, massive-scale skilling, and responsible deployment to ensure technology serves every citizen, from rural districts to urban innovators.

Highlighting the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) digital currency initiative, the Prime Minister said that the central bank’s digital currency will make financial transactions “way better” and strengthen India’s digital economy. RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra was also present at the event.

PM Keir Starmer started his address by saying in Hindi," Mujhe yahan aa kar bahut Khushi hui, which roughly translates to, "I am very happy to have come here."

Starmer’s visit to India follows PM Modi’s trip to the UK in July, during which nearly £6 billion in new investment and export agreements were confirmed.