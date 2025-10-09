 ‘Platforms Like This Strengthen India’s Fintech Resolve’: PM Modi At Global Fintech Fest 2025 With British PM Keir Starmer In Mumbai
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbai‘Platforms Like This Strengthen India’s Fintech Resolve’: PM Modi At Global Fintech Fest 2025 With British PM Keir Starmer In Mumbai

‘Platforms Like This Strengthen India’s Fintech Resolve’: PM Modi At Global Fintech Fest 2025 With British PM Keir Starmer In Mumbai

Following his participation on the concluding day of the event, PM Modi praised the fest, calling it a platform that highlights the nation's resolve to strengthen the sector and build new momentum for global welfare.

Shashank NairUpdated: Thursday, October 09, 2025, 07:31 PM IST
article-image
PM Modi along with UK PM Keir Starmer & RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra | X/@narendramodi

Mumbai: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday attended the Global Fintech Fest 2025 in Mumbai, alongside UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer. Following his participation on the concluding day of the event, PM Modi praised the fest, calling it a platform that highlights the nation's resolve to strengthen the sector and build new momentum for global welfare.

"Glad to have taken part in the Global Fintech Fest 2025 in Mumbai with PM Keir Starmer. Platforms like this highlight our nation’s resolve to strengthen this sector and build new momentum for global welfare," PM Modi said on X.

In his address at the Global Fintech Fest 2025, PM Modi said artificial intelligence is not a tool for the elite, but a force for universal empowerment. "For us, AI means ‘All Inclusive’." Speaking to a packed audience of global leaders.

PM Modi outlined India's visionary approach to AI, emphasising equitable access, massive-scale skilling, and responsible deployment to ensure technology serves every citizen, from rural districts to urban innovators.

FPJ Shorts
MSRTC Launches Travel Pass Scheme For Electric Bus Commuters In Maharashtra
MSRTC Launches Travel Pass Scheme For Electric Bus Commuters In Maharashtra
Mumbai News: Ghatkopar Cable-Stayed Rail Overbridge, AGLR Widening Delayed; Structural Audit Ordered Amid Encroachment Issues
Mumbai News: Ghatkopar Cable-Stayed Rail Overbridge, AGLR Widening Delayed; Structural Audit Ordered Amid Encroachment Issues
Shiv Sena Holds Stambh Pujan For New Central Office In Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Ahead Of Local Elections
Shiv Sena Holds Stambh Pujan For New Central Office In Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Ahead Of Local Elections
Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar District Collector Deelip Swami Urges Early Constitutional Awareness For Children
Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar District Collector Deelip Swami Urges Early Constitutional Awareness For Children

Highlighting the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) digital currency initiative, the Prime Minister said that the central bank’s digital currency will make financial transactions “way better” and strengthen India’s digital economy. RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra was also present at the event.

PM Keir Starmer started his address by saying in Hindi," Mujhe yahan aa kar bahut Khushi hui, which roughly translates to, "I am very happy to have come here."

Read Also
'For Us, AI Means All Inclusive': Indian PM Narendra Modi Champions Ethical Artificial Intelligence...
article-image

Starmer’s visit to India follows PM Modi’s trip to the UK in July, during which nearly £6 billion in new investment and export agreements were confirmed.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MSRTC Launches Travel Pass Scheme For Electric Bus Commuters In Maharashtra

MSRTC Launches Travel Pass Scheme For Electric Bus Commuters In Maharashtra

Mumbai News: Ghatkopar Cable-Stayed Rail Overbridge, AGLR Widening Delayed; Structural Audit Ordered...

Mumbai News: Ghatkopar Cable-Stayed Rail Overbridge, AGLR Widening Delayed; Structural Audit Ordered...

Bombay HC Orders Release Of Man Accused Of Raping Hearing And Speech-Impaired Woman Over Procedural...

Bombay HC Orders Release Of Man Accused Of Raping Hearing And Speech-Impaired Woman Over Procedural...

Palghar Tragedy: 2 Minor Students Found Dead In Suspected Suicide At Wada Ashram School; Police...

Palghar Tragedy: 2 Minor Students Found Dead In Suspected Suicide At Wada Ashram School; Police...

Mira-Bhayandar Launches New Park To Educate Children About Traffic Rules, Road Safety & More | See...

Mira-Bhayandar Launches New Park To Educate Children About Traffic Rules, Road Safety & More | See...