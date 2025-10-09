Mumbai Crime: Construction Firm Booked After Cement Block Falls, Kills 22-Year-Old Woman In Jogeshwari

Tragic incident at Jogeshwari East: 22-year-old woman dies after cement block falls from under-construction building | File Photo

Mumbai: A day after a 22-year-old woman was killed after a cement block fell on her near her residence in Jogeshwari East, the Meghwadi police have booked the construction firm responsible for redeveloping the building from which the block fell.

An FIR has been lodged against Shraddha Lifestyle Company and individuals concerned under sections 105 culpable homicide not amounting to murder and 3(5) common intention of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. The police have not issued a notice or made any arrests yet, stating that an investigation is underway.

Victim’s Father Alleges Repeated Safety Violations At Construction Site

The father of the victim, Sanskruti Amin, claimed that this not the first incident and previously too, there have been mishaps due to the construction.

The incident occurred around 9.30am on Wednesday when Amin, a bank employee, left her residence at Thakur Road, Majaswadi, for office. A concrete brick from the 21st floor fell on her head, causing her death.

In the complaint, her father, Anil, 56, stated that the construction company had not taken proper safety precautions, which killed her only child.

Previous Complaints Ignored, Says Family

In the FIR, he alleged that five days ago, a large portion of plywood came down crashing and damaged the roof of a house. A complaint was made too, said Anil.

“There have been several instances in the last six months when construction materials fell from the site. Six months ago, some suffered minor injuries from stones and pebbles during drilling,” he added.

