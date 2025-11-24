Thane Shocker: Young Woman’s Body Found Stuffed Inside Suitcase Under Desai Khadi Bridge On Kalyan–Shil Road; Police Launch Murder Probe | VIDEO

Police investigate after a woman’s body is found stuffed in a suitcase under the Desai Khadi bridge in Kalyan | File Photo

Kalyan, Nov 24: A shocking incident has come to light after the body of a young woman was discovered inside a suitcase under the Desai Khadi bridge on the Kalyan–Shil Road on Monday. The gruesome finding has triggered panic and concern throughout the area, as it clearly indicates a cold-blooded murder.

Prima Facie Murder Suspected

According to police sources, the age of the deceased woman is estimated to be between 25 and 30 years. The body was packed inside a medium-sized suitcase and dumped beneath the bridge, suggesting that the killers deliberately chose a secluded spot to dispose of the evidence.

Prima facie, officers believe the woman was murdered before being stuffed into the suitcase and abandoned. However, the exact cause of death will be known only after the post-mortem examination.

Victim Yet to Be Identified

The identity of the victim remains unknown at this stage. The police have begun checking missing women complaints from Kalyan, Dombivli, Navi Mumbai, Thane, Mumbai and surrounding regions.

Forensic experts have been called to examine the suitcase and surrounding area for fingerprints, blood traces, or any other clues that may help identify the perpetrators.

CCTV footage from nearby locations, toll plazas, and road junctions along the Kalyan–Shil corridor is also being collected and analyzed to trace the vehicle or individuals who might have transported the suitcase.

Murder Probe Launched

The Dyghar Police have officially launched a murder investigation and formed a special team to trace the identity of the woman and hunt down those responsible. Police have appealed to the public to contact them immediately if they have information about a missing woman matching the victim’s description.

City on Edge After Gruesome Discovery

The brutal killing has sent a wave of shock across the city, raising serious concerns about safety. Police say they are treating the case with utmost urgency and are confident of making a breakthrough soon.

