Panvel Police Book Kikki Singh, Others For AI-Generated Video Insulting CJI Bhushan Gavai

Navi Mumbai: The Panvel Taluka Police have registered a case under the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act against Kikki Singh and his associates for allegedly creating and circulating an AI-generated video insulting Chief Justice of India Bhushan Gavai on social media.

According to the police, the accused used artificial intelligence tools to make and share a derogatory video targeting Chief Justice Gavai, allegedly motivated by caste prejudice. The video surfaced soon after an incident in the Supreme Court where Delhi-based lawyer Rakesh Kishor attempted to throw a shoe at the Chief Justice during a court hearing. Security personnel intervened immediately, and Kishor was detained on the spot.

Panvel-based Advocate Amit Katarnavare noticed the objectionable video and filed a complaint at the Panvel City Police Station. In his complaint, he stated that the video was aimed at spreading hatred, hostility, and contempt against members of the Scheduled Castes community. He also informed police that several users reacted to the video with emojis and comments encouraging the act.

“This video was created with the intent to humiliate a member of the Scheduled Caste community and to spread animosity in society. Such content not only disrespects a constitutional authority but also threatens social harmony,” said Advocate Katarnavare.

Police said the video had the potential to incite communal tension and disturb public peace. Following preliminary investigations, a case has been filed under the Scheduled Caste community, the police added sections under the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, and further inquiries are underway to identify everyone involved in the creation, editing, posting, sharing, and promotion of the offensive content.

