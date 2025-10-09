 Mumbai News: Versova-Dahisar Coastal Road Project To Affect Over 1,200 Trees, 990 To Be Replanted
Mumbai News: Versova-Dahisar Coastal Road Project To Affect Over 1,200 Trees, 990 To Be Replanted

Mumbai News: Versova-Dahisar Coastal Road Project To Affect Over 1,200 Trees, 990 To Be Replanted

The BMC is initiating the coastal road project from Versova to Dahisar, impacting 1,244 trees in Goregaon-Malad. Of these, 254 will be cut and 990 replanted. Public feedback on tree removal is invited by October 17.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, October 09, 2025, 01:00 PM IST
article-image
Representative Image | Screengrab of BMC video of Coastal Road

Mumbai: The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has begun work on the northern stretch of the coastal road project running from Versova to Dahisar, also planned to extend further to Bhayander. As part of this massive infrastructure plan, 1,244 trees in the Goregaon-Malad area will be impacted, of which 254 will be cut down and 990 will be replanted.

The work that has started is outside the Coastal Regulation Zone (CRZ), underscoring that stricter clearances will be required for areas within the CRZ. The BMC has already submitted a proposal to the Tree Authority to remove the affected trees, and a public notice was issued seeking suggestions and objections from citizens. These will be heard on October 17.

The Versova-Dahisar coastal road, part of the Mumbai Coastal Road Project, measures approximately 18.47 km and consists of six packages with elevated roads, cable-stayed bridges, and tunnels, according to report by Loksatta.

This project aims to alleviate traffic in western suburbs such as Dahisar, Borivali, Kandivali, and Malad, while enabling direct travel between southern Mumbai and northern suburbs. Cost estimates range from ₹16,621 crore to over ₹18,000 crore, influenced by land acquisition and construction specifics.

The project will result in tree loss and replantation, requiring about 60 plots in western suburbs and the demolition of Veer Savarkar Bridge in Goregaon. Residents, particularly in Charkop, express concerns about the loss of greenery, obstructed views, and environmental impacts, requesting preservation of existing trees and compensatory measures for green cover. With approvals progressing, the BMC aims to complete the Versova-Dahisar stretch by late 2028.

