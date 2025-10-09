Virar Double Suicide: Police Confirm Love Failure Behind One Death, Probe Ongoing Into Friend’s Fall

The suicide of two teenagers in Virar has taken a significant turn. While it has been confirmed that one of the teenagers committed suicide due to a broken heart, the mystery surrounding his friend's death persists. |

Vasai: The suicide of two teenagers in Virar has taken a significant turn. While it has been confirmed that one of the teenagers committed suicide due to a broken heart, the mystery surrounding his friend's death persists. Police have suggested two possibilities: that he either took his life in solidarity with his friend or that he lost his balance and fell while attempting to save him.

The incident occurred on Monday night when two friends, Sham Ghorai (20) and Aditya Singh (21), jumped from the 16th floor of an under-construction building in Bolinj, Virar. The two were close friends who resided in Achole, Nalasopara, and were studying at Rahul International College. The case initially became more complex due to allegations of murder from the parents, who claimed that their sons were pushed off the building.

Sham's Suicide Note Found

During the investigation, police found a suicide note written by Sham inside a book at his home. In the note, he revealed that he was in love with a girl who was in a relationship with someone else, and that this was the reason for his depression and subsequent suicide.

Why Did Aditya Commit Suicide?

With Sham's motive confirmed, the question of why Aditya also jumped has been raised. Police have not yet found a concrete reason for Aditya's death. According to Deputy Commissioner of Police Suhas Bawche, there are two possibilities: that he may have taken his own life out of loyalty to his friend, or that he might have fallen while trying to save Sham. Bawche has clarified that foul play has been ruled out and no third party is believed to be involved.

