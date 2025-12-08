 ₹10 Crore Investment Fraud In The Name Of Artificial Kundan Jewellery Business, EOW Starts Probe
A ₹10-crore investment scam has surfaced, leading to an FIR against K.S.K. International Firm and partners Sushil and Priyanka Jain. Between July 2022 and now, they allegedly lured investors with promises of equity, partnership, interest, and profit share for an Artificial Kundan Jewellery business. Instead, they diverted the ₹10 crore from Shailesh Shah and another complainant for personal use.

Mumbai: A large‐scale investment scam involving ₹10 crore has come to light, leading to the registration of an FIR under Sections 316(5), 318(4), and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

Between July 1, 2022 and the present, K.S.K. International Firm and its partners Sushil Jain and Priyanka Jain allegedly lured investors by claiming that the firm urgently needed huge business funds for manufacturing Artificial Kundan Jewellery and business expansion.

According to the FIR, the accused convinced the complainant and investor Shailesh Shah of ‘S Mahendrakumar Devichand’ to invest money by promising future partnership in the firm, 10% equity shares, get 12% interest on investment and also get 50% share in profits.

₹10 Crore Investment Fraud In The Name Of Artificial Kundan Jewellery Business, EOW Starts Probe
Based on Prilimanery enquiry completed by the Economic Offences Wing (EOW), the L.T. Marg Police Station registered the FIR and subsequently transferred the investigation to EOW for further action.

