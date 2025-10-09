 Mumbai Metro Line 3 Opens, Maximum City Now 3rd Longest In India With 80.43 km Network
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai Metro Line 3 Opens, Maximum City Now 3rd Longest In India With 80.43 km Network

Mumbai Metro Line 3 Opens, Maximum City Now 3rd Longest In India With 80.43 km Network

In a major boost to India’s urban transport infrastructure, the country’s operational metro rail network has now crossed the 1,000-kilometre mark, excluding the Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS). This achievement was made possible with the full opening of Mumbai Metro Line 3, also known as the Aqua Line, on 8 October 2025.

Pooja MehtaUpdated: Thursday, October 09, 2025, 03:23 PM IST
article-image
Mumbai Metro Line 3 Opens, Maximum City Now 3rd Longest In India With 80.43 km Network |

Mumbai: In a major boost to India’s urban transport infrastructure, the country’s operational metro rail network has now crossed the 1,000-kilometre mark, excluding the Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS). This achievement was made possible with the full opening of Mumbai Metro Line 3, also known as the Aqua Line, on 8 October 2025.

Mumbai Now Third in Metro Coverage

With the complete rollout of Metro Line 3, Mumbai’s total operational metro length has reached 80.43 km, making it the city with the third-longest metro network in the country. This development pushes Mumbai ahead of cities like Chennai and Hyderabad in terms of active metro corridors.

More Lines to Open Before Year-End

FPJ Shorts
Nostalgia! A Throwback Moment From 1999 Goes Viral When A Sheikh Kissed Wasim Akram After Pakistan's Victory Over India In Coca-Cola Cup Final; Video
Nostalgia! A Throwback Moment From 1999 Goes Viral When A Sheikh Kissed Wasim Akram After Pakistan's Victory Over India In Coca-Cola Cup Final; Video
TRP Week 39: Anupamaa, Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 & Udne Ki Aasha Continue To Be In Top 3
TRP Week 39: Anupamaa, Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 & Udne Ki Aasha Continue To Be In Top 3
Karnataka Govt Plans Landmark Law Granting One-Day Paid Menstrual Leave Every Month To Women Employees
Karnataka Govt Plans Landmark Law Granting One-Day Paid Menstrual Leave Every Month To Women Employees
Saya Group Forms JV With Harmony Infra To Build Luxury Housing Project In Ghaziabad Worth ₹550 Crore
Saya Group Forms JV With Harmony Infra To Build Luxury Housing Project In Ghaziabad Worth ₹550 Crore

Mumbai is not slowing down. Several new lines are set for phased inaugurations by the end of 2025, including Line 2B, Line 4, and Line 9. Once operational, these additions are expected to take Mumbai to the second position nationally, just behind Delhi in terms of metro rail length.

National Urban Transit on the Rise

India’s expanding metro rail network reflects a broader push towards modern, sustainable urban transport. Over the past decade, metro projects have gained momentum across various cities, with improved funding, streamlined approvals, and growing public support. Excluding the RRTS corridors, this 1,000 km milestone signifies a shift towards cleaner and more efficient city mobility.

Looking Ahead: Metro Growth Continues

With several cities including Pune, Bhopal, Indore, and Patna progressing rapidly on their metro phases, the national operational network is expected to cross 1,200 km in the coming year. As metro systems become integral to easing congestion and reducing pollution in India’s urban centres, the focus now shifts to timely execution, last-mile connectivity, and affordability.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Who Is Ashwini Bhide? Woman IAS Officer Behind The Success Of Mumbai Metro 3 Aqua Line

Who Is Ashwini Bhide? Woman IAS Officer Behind The Success Of Mumbai Metro 3 Aqua Line

Virar Double Suicide: Police Confirm Love Failure Behind One Death, Probe Ongoing Into Friend’s...

Virar Double Suicide: Police Confirm Love Failure Behind One Death, Probe Ongoing Into Friend’s...

Mumbai Metro Line 3 Opens, Maximum City Now 3rd Longest In India With 80.43 km Network

Mumbai Metro Line 3 Opens, Maximum City Now 3rd Longest In India With 80.43 km Network

Pan & Gutka Stains On Mumbai Metro Railings Spark Outrage Online; Netizens Demand Strict Punishment...

Pan & Gutka Stains On Mumbai Metro Railings Spark Outrage Online; Netizens Demand Strict Punishment...

Mumbai Metro 3: Book Your Ticket With One Just Click VIA WhatsApp; Check Step-Wise Details & Other...

Mumbai Metro 3: Book Your Ticket With One Just Click VIA WhatsApp; Check Step-Wise Details & Other...