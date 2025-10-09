Mumbai Metro Line 3 Opens, Maximum City Now 3rd Longest In India With 80.43 km Network |

Mumbai: In a major boost to India’s urban transport infrastructure, the country’s operational metro rail network has now crossed the 1,000-kilometre mark, excluding the Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS). This achievement was made possible with the full opening of Mumbai Metro Line 3, also known as the Aqua Line, on 8 October 2025.

𝐎𝐩𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐌𝐞𝐭𝐫𝐨 𝐑𝐚𝐢𝐥 𝐍𝐞𝐭𝐰𝐨𝐫𝐤 𝐢𝐧 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐚 (𝐄𝐱𝐜𝐥𝐮𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐑𝐑𝐓𝐒) 𝐜𝐫𝐨𝐬𝐬𝐞𝐬 𝟏𝟎𝟎𝟎 𝐤𝐦!



With the Mumbai Metro Line 3 fully opening yesterday, Mumbai has now achieved the 3rd spot with an operational metro length of 80.43 km.



Mumbai Now Third in Metro Coverage

With the complete rollout of Metro Line 3, Mumbai’s total operational metro length has reached 80.43 km, making it the city with the third-longest metro network in the country. This development pushes Mumbai ahead of cities like Chennai and Hyderabad in terms of active metro corridors.

More Lines to Open Before Year-End

Mumbai is not slowing down. Several new lines are set for phased inaugurations by the end of 2025, including Line 2B, Line 4, and Line 9. Once operational, these additions are expected to take Mumbai to the second position nationally, just behind Delhi in terms of metro rail length.

National Urban Transit on the Rise

India’s expanding metro rail network reflects a broader push towards modern, sustainable urban transport. Over the past decade, metro projects have gained momentum across various cities, with improved funding, streamlined approvals, and growing public support. Excluding the RRTS corridors, this 1,000 km milestone signifies a shift towards cleaner and more efficient city mobility.

Looking Ahead: Metro Growth Continues

With several cities including Pune, Bhopal, Indore, and Patna progressing rapidly on their metro phases, the national operational network is expected to cross 1,200 km in the coming year. As metro systems become integral to easing congestion and reducing pollution in India’s urban centres, the focus now shifts to timely execution, last-mile connectivity, and affordability.