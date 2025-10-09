Mumbai Metro Line 3 Opens, Maximum City Now 3rd Longest In India With 80.43 km Network

Mumbai: In a major boost to India’s urban transport infrastructure, the country’s operational metro rail network has now crossed the 1,000-kilometre mark, excluding the Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS). This achievement was made possible with the full opening of Mumbai Metro Line 3, also known as the Aqua Line, on 8 October 2025.
Mumbai Now Third in Metro Coverage
With the complete rollout of Metro Line 3, Mumbai’s total operational metro length has reached 80.43 km, making it the city with the third-longest metro network in the country. This development pushes Mumbai ahead of cities like Chennai and Hyderabad in terms of active metro corridors.
More Lines to Open Before Year-End
Mumbai is not slowing down. Several new lines are set for phased inaugurations by the end of 2025, including Line 2B, Line 4, and Line 9. Once operational, these additions are expected to take Mumbai to the second position nationally, just behind Delhi in terms of metro rail length.
National Urban Transit on the Rise
India’s expanding metro rail network reflects a broader push towards modern, sustainable urban transport. Over the past decade, metro projects have gained momentum across various cities, with improved funding, streamlined approvals, and growing public support. Excluding the RRTS corridors, this 1,000 km milestone signifies a shift towards cleaner and more efficient city mobility.
Looking Ahead: Metro Growth Continues
With several cities including Pune, Bhopal, Indore, and Patna progressing rapidly on their metro phases, the national operational network is expected to cross 1,200 km in the coming year. As metro systems become integral to easing congestion and reducing pollution in India’s urban centres, the focus now shifts to timely execution, last-mile connectivity, and affordability.