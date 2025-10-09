Maharashtra Crime: 29-Year-Old Security Guard Arrested For Fatal Attack On Family Over ₹50 Lakh Debt In Virar

Dipesh Ashok Naik arrested by Crime Branch Unit 3 for attacking the Gowari family in Virar over debt | File Photo

Virar: A family living in Arnala, Virar West, was subjected to a deadly attack by an unidentified person in the early hours of Monday morning. Three members of the family were seriously injured in the assault. On Thursday, an accused was arrested in connection with the case by the Crime Branch Unit 3.

Attack on Gowari Family in Arnala

The attack on the Gowari family, which resides in the Bandar Pada village of Arnala, occurred around 3 a.m. on Monday. Jagannath Gowari (76), Leela Gowari (72), and Netra Gowari (52) sustained serious injuries. A case was registered at the Arnala Coastal Police Station.

Crime Branch Traces Accused Using CCTV Footage

The Crime Branch Unit 3 team initiated an investigation. Police scrutinized over 500 CCTV footages and used technical information to trace and arrest the accused in Mumbai.

Accused Identified as Debt-Ridden Security Guard

The accused has been identified as Dipesh Ashok Naik (29), a Mumbai-based security guard. Police investigation revealed that Naik, also a resident of Bandar Pada, was heavily in debt and attacked the Gowari family with the intention of robbery.

Prior Fraud and Massive Debt

Police also revealed that Naik had previously defrauded several people and had accumulated a debt of ₹40 to ₹50 lakhs. The accused has been handed over to the Arnala Coastal Police Station for further investigation.

Crime Branch Leads the Operation

The operation was carried out by a team led by Crime Branch Unit 3 Police Inspector Shahuraj Ranware, Assistant Police Inspector Suhas Kamble, and Police Sub-Inspector Ramchandra Patil, under the guidance of Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime) Sandeep Doiphode.

