Maharashtra Crime: Palghar Police Recover Stolen Motor Pumps And Cables Worth ₹27 Lakh From Warehouse In 2 Days; 3 Arrested

Palghar, Maharashtra: Palghar Police have recovered stolen motor pumps and cables valued at ₹27 lakh from a company’s warehouse in Savroli, Talasari, within two days of the crime.

Details of the Theft

According to officials, the theft occurred between September 25 and 26 at the warehouse of a plastics firm located in Shreenath Industrial Estate. The accused, identified as Jotin Omkar Singh of Vapi, Gujarat, was employed as a watchman at the premises.

Police said Singh allegedly broke open the shutter of the warehouse and decamped with the goods, which included motor pumps and electrical cables of varying sizes.

Tracking and Arrests

A case was registered at Talasari police station under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. Acting on technical analysis and a confidential tip-off, police tracked the stolen property to two men from Andheri East, Mumbai — Parvezalam Jafar Ali Khan and Akram Ali Anwar Ali. Both were arrested on September 29, and the entire stolen consignment, along with a vehicle, was seized from their possession.

