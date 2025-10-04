Mumbai News: Nurse Reports Theft Of ₹56,000 Ring And Cash From Hospital Locker; FIR Registered In Bandra

MP Nursing College Scam: Nursing Officers, Doctors Among 70 Served Charge Sheet | File Pic (Representative Image)

A 26-year-old woman working as a nurse at Lilavati Hospital lost a gold ring worth Rs 56,150 and some cash from the hospital’s changing room locker.

According to the FIR, the complainant, Nurse Bhosale, resides in Borivali West. On October 1 at 8.30pm, she was wearing a gold ring, but since the hospital does not allow staff to wear ornaments at work, she removed it, put it in a small plastic box and placed it in her purse which was kept inside the hospital locker. The next day, around 8am, after finishing her shift, she took her purse and got an auto rickshaw to travel to the railway station. When she opened the purse to give money to the auto driver, she discovered that Rs150 and the ring worth Rs56,000 were missing.

Subsequently, she filed a complaint with the Bandra police and a case was registered against an unidentified person under Section 380 (Theft in a dwelling house, or by means of transportation, or in a place of worship, etc.) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.