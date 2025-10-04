 Mumbai News: Nurse Reports Theft Of ₹56,000 Ring And Cash From Hospital Locker; FIR Registered In Bandra
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai News: Nurse Reports Theft Of ₹56,000 Ring And Cash From Hospital Locker; FIR Registered In Bandra

Mumbai News: Nurse Reports Theft Of ₹56,000 Ring And Cash From Hospital Locker; FIR Registered In Bandra

The victim filed a complaint with the Bandra police and a case was registered against an unidentified person under Section 380 (Theft in a dwelling house, or by means of transportation, or in a place of worship, etc.) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

Megha KuchikUpdated: Saturday, October 04, 2025, 04:04 AM IST
article-image
MP Nursing College Scam: Nursing Officers, Doctors Among 70 Served Charge Sheet | File Pic (Representative Image)

A 26-year-old woman working as a nurse at Lilavati Hospital lost a gold ring worth Rs 56,150 and some cash from the hospital’s changing room locker.

According to the FIR, the complainant, Nurse Bhosale, resides in Borivali West. On October 1 at 8.30pm, she was wearing a gold ring, but since the hospital does not allow staff to wear ornaments at work, she removed it, put it in a small plastic box and placed it in her purse which was kept inside the hospital locker. The next day, around 8am, after finishing her shift, she took her purse and got an auto rickshaw to travel to the railway station. When she opened the purse to give money to the auto driver, she discovered that Rs150 and the ring worth Rs56,000 were missing.

Read Also
Navi Mumbai News: Differently-Abled Stalls Lie Abandoned Amid Poor Planning And Mismanagement
article-image

Subsequently, she filed a complaint with the Bandra police and a case was registered against an unidentified person under Section 380 (Theft in a dwelling house, or by means of transportation, or in a place of worship, etc.) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai Shocker! 18-Year-Old Found Eight Months Pregnant, Investigation Reveals Minor Boyfriend Involved; Booked Under Relevant Sections
Mumbai Shocker! 18-Year-Old Found Eight Months Pregnant, Investigation Reveals Minor Boyfriend Involved; Booked Under Relevant Sections
Mumbai: Businessman Files Police Complaint Against Kurla’s Fauziya Hospital For Alleged Negligence Toward Elderly Mother
Mumbai: Businessman Files Police Complaint Against Kurla’s Fauziya Hospital For Alleged Negligence Toward Elderly Mother
Mumbai News: Nurse Reports Theft Of ₹56,000 Ring And Cash From Hospital Locker; FIR Registered In Bandra
Mumbai News: Nurse Reports Theft Of ₹56,000 Ring And Cash From Hospital Locker; FIR Registered In Bandra
Maharashtra Govt Fixes Timeline For Mutation in Land Acquisition Cases
Maharashtra Govt Fixes Timeline For Mutation in Land Acquisition Cases
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai Shocker! 18-Year-Old Found Eight Months Pregnant, Investigation Reveals Minor Boyfriend...

Mumbai Shocker! 18-Year-Old Found Eight Months Pregnant, Investigation Reveals Minor Boyfriend...

Mumbai: Businessman Files Police Complaint Against Kurla’s Fauziya Hospital For Alleged Negligence...

Mumbai: Businessman Files Police Complaint Against Kurla’s Fauziya Hospital For Alleged Negligence...

Relief For Robin Uthappa As Sessions Court Sends 2019 Cheque Bounce Case Back For Fresh Hearing

Relief For Robin Uthappa As Sessions Court Sends 2019 Cheque Bounce Case Back For Fresh Hearing

Mumbai News: Nurse Reports Theft Of ₹56,000 Ring And Cash From Hospital Locker; FIR Registered In...

Mumbai News: Nurse Reports Theft Of ₹56,000 Ring And Cash From Hospital Locker; FIR Registered In...

Maharashtra Govt Fixes Timeline For Mutation in Land Acquisition Cases

Maharashtra Govt Fixes Timeline For Mutation in Land Acquisition Cases