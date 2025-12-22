BMC To Deploy AI For Tracking Mumbai's Stray Dogs: Report | File Photo (Representational Image)

In order to better manage the health, mobility, and behaviour of the city's stray dog population, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) plans to implement an artificial intelligence-based system. A public-private partnership involving private businesses, non-governmental organisations, and a startup, will initially track 10,000 stray dogs.

How the AI system will work

The technology will begin with photographing dogs to build identification profiles. After vaccination and sterilisation, the animals will be fitted with special sensors.

Data will be collected from multiple sources, including CCTV cameras, drones, mobile applications, and manually captured images. The AI will analyse this information to map movement patterns, identify wards with high dog populations, and pinpoint potential attack hotspots.

Officials have described the system as similar to biometric attendance for animals, allowing quicker responses to citizen complaints and better planning for sterilisation and vaccination drives.

AI pilot launch timeline

The pilot project is scheduled to be ready by May 2026, when it will come into effect.

A senior BMC officer told Mumbai Mirror, "We can't make an official announcement yet, but our pilot project will be ready by May 2026. This will provide relief to Mumbaikars as well as stray dogs."

Estimated stray population and challenges

Mumbai is home to an estimated 95,000 stray dogs, with authorities recording 75,000 to 80,000 dog bite cases each year. The civic body currently lacks a comprehensive system to assess aggressive behaviour in strays, making targeted interventions difficult.

The new AI tool seeks to address these issues by creating a database for individual dog identification and enabling real-time monitoring.

Broader objectives

Beyond population control, the initiative will focus on monitoring the health of strays, including behavioural or mental health concerns. It will also enhance public safety by optimising resources in high-risk areas and improving overall stray dog management across the city.

The project will be led by the BMC's Public Health Department in collaboration with the selected startup responsible for design and rollout.