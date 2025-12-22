 Bombay HC Asks BMC Commissioner, MPCB Secretary To Appear In Court Over Failure To Curb Mumbai Air Pollution
Bombay HC Asks BMC Commissioner, MPCB Secretary To Appear In Court Over Failure To Curb Mumbai Air Pollution

The Bombay High Court has summoned the BMC commissioner and MPCB secretary to appear personally over failure to control Mumbai’s air pollution. Hearing a suo motu PIL, the court reiterated concerns over deteriorating AQI and ongoing non-compliance by authorities.

Urvi MahajaniUpdated: Monday, December 22, 2025, 05:31 PM IST
article-image
Bombay High Court directs BMC commissioner and MPCB secretary to appear in person while hearing a suo motu PIL on Mumbai’s worsening air pollution | Photo Credits: Vijay Gohil

Mumbai, Dec 22: Expressing displeasure over the failure on the part of authorities to curb air pollution, the Bombay High Court has directed BMC Commissioner Bhushan Gagrani and the MPCB Secretary to remain personally present in court on Tuesday.

Directions Issued During Suo Motu PIL Hearing

A bench of Chief Justice Shree Chandrashekhar and Justice Gautam Ankhad directed them to remain personally present while hearing a suo motu PIL relating to air pollution.

Matter To Be Taken Up First On Board

“We direct the BMC Commissioner and the MPCB Secretary to remain present in court on Tuesday. First on board,” the bench said.

HC Took Suo Motu Cognisance Of Rising Pollution

On October 31, 2023, the court had taken suo motu (on its own) cognisance of the rising pollution and expressed concern over the “deteriorating” air quality index (AQI).

Expert Committee Formed To Address AQI Crisis

A month later, the HC formed a committee comprising an environment expert, an expert from IIT and a retired principal secretary.

Court Continues Monitoring Air Quality

Ever since, the court has been monitoring the situation and issued various directives to the authorities, including the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation and the Maharashtra Pollution Control Board, to keep AQI in check.

