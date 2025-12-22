Navi Mumbai: Court Sentences Man To 10 Years Rigorous Imprisonment For Posing As Cop, Raping Woman In Turbhe | File Pic

Thane: A court in Navi Mumbai has sentenced a 44-year-old security guard to 10 years of rigorous imprisonment for posing as a police officer and raping a woman in 2016.

Additional Sessions Judge Parag A Sane of Belapur court convicted the accused, Sagar Baburao Dhulap, of charges under sections 376 (rape), 170 (personating a public servant), and 384 (extortion) of the Indian Penal Code.

The court sentenced him to 10 years of rigorous imprisonment for rape, two years for impersonating a police officer and three years for extortion.

It also imposed a fine of Rs 1,500 and directed that the sentences are to run concurrently.

A copy of the judgment, delivered on December 15, was made available on Monday.

About The Case

According to the prosecution, on February 13, 2016, the survivor and her friend visited a lodge in Kurla in neighbouring Mumbai, where the accused intercepted them posing as a police officer.

Dhulap threatened to inform the parents of the survivor, who was 22 years old at the time, and demanded Rs 30,000 from her. The accused forcibly took her to a lodge in Turbhe, where he raped her.

Judge Sane dismissed the defence's argument that the woman's failure to shout for help in public places suggested a consensual relationship.

"Considering the age of the victim coupled with the entire case of the prosecution, I am of the view that only this factor will not be sufficient to discard the entire case... As the accused stated that he is a policeman. Hence, she did not shout," the court noted.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

