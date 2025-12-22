'We Have Wiped Out MVA': Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis After BJP Dominates Civic Poll Results

'We Have Wiped Out MVA': Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis As BJP Dominates Civic Poll Results | File

Mumbai, 22 December: Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Monday claimed a decisive victory for the Bharatiya Janata Party in the recently declared municipal council election results, stating that the BJP has emerged as the number one party across the state.

Addressing the media, Fadnavis said the Mahayuti alliance had secured an overwhelming majority of municipal council presidents, leaving the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi far behind.

Mahayuti Secures Majority Of Council Presidents

Fadnavis said that nearly 75 percent of the municipal council presidents elected in the latest round belonged to the Mahayuti alliance. According to him, while the Maha Vikas Aghadi managed to elect around 50 presidents, the Mahayuti secured as many as 210 posts.

He asserted that the BJP recorded the highest strike rate among all parties, with nearly 65 percent of the elected council presidents coming from the party. “This shows the organisational strength of the BJP and the trust people have placed in us,” the chief minister said.

Record Number Of BJP Corporators Elected

Highlighting the scale of the party’s performance, Fadnavis said nearly 3,000 BJP corporators were elected this year. He added that of the total corporators elected across Maharashtra, 48 percent were from the BJP, calling it a record achievement in local body elections.

He said the results reflected the faith people have shown in the state government and its governance model.

Opposition Strongholds See Setbacks

The chief minister claimed that traditional opposition strongholds had witnessed significant reversals. He said areas such as Nagpur, long considered difficult terrain for the ruling alliance, saw major gains for the BJP. Fadnavis also said the Saoner Municipal Council had been made Congress free following the results.

Fadnavis attributed the victory to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his politics of development and trust. He said the people had responded positively to this approach and expressed confidence that the ruling alliance would continue its winning momentum in the upcoming municipal corporation and Zilla Parishad elections.