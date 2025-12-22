Mira Road News: Bundles Of Blank PVC Aadhar Card Found On Roadside Near Kashimira Ahead Of Municipal Corporations Polls 2026 | Video

Mira Road: A video showing bundles of blank PVC Aadhaar cards lying on the roadside in the Kashimira area of Mira Road has gone viral on social media. The incident has sparked questions, especially as the Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation elections are scheduled to be held on January 15, 2026.

The video was shared on Instagram by a local page, Mirabhayanderkar. In the post, the user questioned how blank Aadhaar PVC cards were found in public and whether their presence was legal, hinting at possible misuse ahead of the civic polls. The post captioned, "Blank PVC AADHAR CARD found on ROADS in #Kashimira. Is it legal or something fishy going on, when #MBMCelection are coming????"

Social Media Reaction to the Viral Video

One user wrote, "Kisi xerox wale ka hoga ya printing wale ka." Some other user clarified, saying that these blank PVC cards are not used for original cards. "These are stationery-shop PVC cards, not original Aadhaar cards. After the government changed the official Aadhaar printing format, these pre-printed PVC cards can no longer be used as valid Aadhaar copies."

Some other user highlighted, "Bhayander east BP road pe 300 rs Mai nakli PAN Card Aadhar card bantae hai. Sirf aapna photo de do aur 4-6 din Mai card hath Mai, bahut saare Bangladeshi aur pata nhi kaha kaha ke log hai Jo kaafi time se aise yaha pe rahete hai."

Mira-Bhayandar Municipal Polls 2026

The Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation has a total of 24 wards. The civic body has 8,89,151 total number of registered voters. Of these, 4,33,553 are male voters, while 3,86,788 are female voters. The report also stated that the process of removing duplicate names from the voter list is still ongoing, and a final report on repeat voters will be submitted to the Election Commission before December 27.

Mira Bhayandar To Stay In Focus

With the upcoming metro connectivity, Mira Bhayandar’s link to Mumbai city is expected to improve significantly. For residents of Mira Bhayandar, transportation has long been the biggest concern.

Traffic congestion and poor road conditions have been persistent problems for Mira Bhayandar. Moreover, as several parts of Mumbai have recently witnessed debates over the Marathi and Hindi language issue, Bhayandar faces a different social challenge. The area, which has a large population of Marwadis, Jains, and Brahmins, often sees disputes related to vegetarian vs non-vegetarian food practices.

