 'Language Identity Is Not A Disease, It Is Our Right': Raj Thackeray Hits Back At RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat
MNS chief Raj Thackeray strongly rebutted RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat’s remark calling linguistic protests a “disease,” asserting that linguistic and regional pride is a fundamental right. Defending Marathi identity, he accused the RSS of selective silence, vote-bank politics, Hindi imposition and interference in linguistic issues, warning that Maharashtra will fiercely defend its identity.

Tuesday, February 10, 2026
MNS Chief Raj Thackeray | ANI

Mumbai: In a scathing rebuttal to recent remarks made by Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat, the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) on Tuesday claimed that linguistic and regional pride is a fundamental right of every citizen, not a "disease" as suggested by the former.

Referring to Bhagwat's speech in Mumbai on February 8 where he reportedly characterised adamant linguistic protests as a "disease", Raj Thackeray in his post on X challenged Bhagwat's understanding of India's linguistic history and the reorganisation of states saying that if regional identity is a "disease", then it is a nationwide epidemic spanning from Karnataka and Tamil Nadu to West Bengal, Punjab, and Gujarat.

“The root cause of linguistic friction is not the locals' love for their language, but the conduct of migrants who act with arrogance in their host states, reject and insult local culture and traditions and attempt to carve out separate vote banks. When thousands were driven out of Gujarat, why didn't you preach harmony there?" asked Raj Thackeray, accusing the RSS of selective silence.

Raj Thackeray made it clear that for them, the Marathi language and the Marathi Manoos remain the supreme priority. “Linguistic and regional identities will persist in this country and in Maharashtra. It is our right. Whenever our identity is challenged, Maharashtra will rise with full fury. Consider this a final word," he said.

He further highlighted a recent statement by RSS leader Bhaiyaji Joshi, who suggested that Mumbai’s language is as much Gujarati as it is Marathi, alleging that it was a calculated attempt to pamper Gujarati voters ahead of elections to benefit the BJP. “Why is an 'apolitical' organisation like the RSS involved in linguistic politics. The RSS instead should “grab the government by the ears" for its perceived imposition of Hindi before lecturing Maharashtrians on harmony,” he said.

Raj Thackeray reiterated his commitment to Hindutva but distinguished its "action-oriented" approach from the RSS' rhetoric.

Citing their protests against the Raza Academy riots and the misuse of loudspeakers, the party asked why Bhagwat remains silent on the "barbaric" conduct during Kanwar Yatras in North India, India’s surge to becoming the world's second-largest beef exporter and the 'circus' of cow slaughter politics used to incite public sentiment.

Raj Thackeray further claimed that the presence of high-profile dignitaries at Bhagwat’s lecture was a sign of personal support for the RSS chief. “Do not be under the illusion that people came out of love for you," he said.

“The crowd of dignitaries was a result of the 'governmental fear' of the Narendra Modi administration. If these 'rambling sermons' were so influential, why has no one shown up for them until now?" he asked.

