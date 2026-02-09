 'Vo Bharat Ratna Se Kayi Upar Hai': Kangana Ranaut On RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat's Remarks About Veer Savarkar - Video
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainment'Vo Bharat Ratna Se Kayi Upar Hai': Kangana Ranaut On RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat's Remarks About Veer Savarkar - Video

'Vo Bharat Ratna Se Kayi Upar Hai': Kangana Ranaut On RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat's Remarks About Veer Savarkar - Video

Actor-politician Kangana Ranaut backed RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat’s statement that freedom fighter Veer Savarkar is far above the Bharat Ratna award. Bhagwat said conferring the Bharat Ratna on Savarkar would raise the award’s prestige. Savarkar, a poet, writer, and social reformer, was a key freedom movement figure who endured harsh imprisonment by the British.

ANIUpdated: Monday, February 09, 2026, 03:02 PM IST
article-image
'Vo Bharat Ratna Se Kayi Upar Hai': Kangana Ranaut On RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat's Remarks About Veer Savarkar - Video | File Pics

New Delhi: Actor-politician Kangana Ranaut expressed her support for RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat's statement on Veer Savarkar, saying the freedom fighter is far above the Bharat Ratna and that awarding him the honour would be a matter of pride for every Indian.

Actor-Politican Kangana Ranaut's Message

Reacting to Mohan Bhagwat's remarks, Ranaut said, "Every Indian has the same feeling as expressed by Mohan Bhagwat. Vo Bharat Ratna se kayi upar hai (He (Veer Savarkar) is far above the Bharat Ratna award), but if he receives the award, it will be a matter of pride for every citizen of the country." Earlier, Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) Chief Mohan Bhagwat addressed questions over the delay in conferring the Bharat Ratna on Veer Savarkar, saying if Savarkar is given Bharat Ratna, then the prestige of the honour will increase.

Read Also
'On What Grounds...What Merit?' Congress Leader Questions RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat On Giving Bharat...
article-image

Speaking at the Two-Day Lecture Series On '100 Years Of Sangh Journey - New Horizons' on Sunday, Bhagwat said that he was not on the decision-making committee but would raise the issue if given the chance.

FPJ Shorts
Disha Patani Turns Up Heat In Striking Red Corset Lehenga-Pictures
Disha Patani Turns Up Heat In Striking Red Corset Lehenga-Pictures
Mumbai: Pipe Burst Near Mahim Causeway Disrupts Water Supply At Khar & Bandra; Video
Mumbai: Pipe Burst Near Mahim Causeway Disrupts Water Supply At Khar & Bandra; Video
Farhan Akhtar Spent A 'Lovely Sunday Evening' Unveiling New Collection Of English Songs At KGAF| VIDEO
Farhan Akhtar Spent A 'Lovely Sunday Evening' Unveiling New Collection Of English Songs At KGAF| VIDEO
Silver Surges Nearly 5%, Gold Hits ₹1.57 Lakh Amid Global Market Rebound
Silver Surges Nearly 5%, Gold Hits ₹1.57 Lakh Amid Global Market Rebound

"I'm not on that committee, but if I meet someone who is, I'll ask them. If Swatantra Veer Savarkar is given Bharat Ratna, the prestige of Bharat Ratna will increase. Even without that prestige, he has become the emperor of millions of hearts," he said.

Vinayak Damodar Savarkar, popularly known as Veer Savarkar, was born on May 28, 1883, and was a poet, writer, and social reformer. He was incarcerated at the infamous Cellular Jail in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands by the British regime, where he endured immense hardship with unwavering resolve.

Read Also
'Grossly Unjust'; 'A Great Patriot': Political Divide Widens Over Bharat Ratna Demand For Veer...
article-image

Savarkar was also a leading figure in the 'Hindu Mahasabha.' Savarkar started participating in the freedom movement while still a high school student and continued doing so while attending Fergusson College in Pune.

He got active with groups like India House and the Free India Society while studying law in the United Kingdom.He also published books that promoted revolutionary methods for achieving total Indian independence.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'Vo Bharat Ratna Se Kayi Upar Hai': Kangana Ranaut On RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat's Remarks About Veer...
'Vo Bharat Ratna Se Kayi Upar Hai': Kangana Ranaut On RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat's Remarks About Veer...
Thalapathy Vijay's Last Film Jana Nayagan Sent To Revising Committee: Report
Thalapathy Vijay's Last Film Jana Nayagan Sent To Revising Committee: Report
'Some Nonsense...': Prakash Raj BREAKS Silence On Rumours Of Quitting Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Spirit...
'Some Nonsense...': Prakash Raj BREAKS Silence On Rumours Of Quitting Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Spirit...
The 50: Divya Agarwal & Husband Apurva Padgaonkar Staying Separately? Bhavya Singh's Shocking...
The 50: Divya Agarwal & Husband Apurva Padgaonkar Staying Separately? Bhavya Singh's Shocking...
'Please Calm Down...': Aly Goni, Jasmin Bhasin REACT To His Viral Video With 'Mystery Woman' Outside...
'Please Calm Down...': Aly Goni, Jasmin Bhasin REACT To His Viral Video With 'Mystery Woman' Outside...