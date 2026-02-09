Did Aamir Khan Meet Arijit Singh To Convince Him To Sing Again In Movies? Here's The Truth

Aamir Khan Meets Arijit Singh | X (Twitter)

On Monday, Aamir Khan's production venture took to social media to share a picture of the actor and singer Arijit Singh. A caption on the picture read, "Thank you Arijit, for lending your voice to our film Ek Din. The 4 days spent with you, your family and your team felt magical (sic)." Check out the post below...

Thank you, Arijit, for bringing so much heart to the music of Ek Din. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/LmKM5sz5Ty — Aamir Khan Productions (@AKPPL_Official) February 9, 2026

The post quickly grabbed the attention of Arijit's fans, and they started wondering whether the singer decided to return to playback singing after announcing the retirement last month.

But, there's a twist!

Is Arijit Singh Returning To Playback Singing With Aamir Khan's Ek Din?

So, the truth is that Arijit was already committed to Ek Din before he announced his retirement. Aamir, while talking to Bollywood Hungama about his visit, said, “I was in Murshidabad a few days ago. I was not there to convince Arijit not to quit singing for films. I was there for another purpose. Though I did try my best to convince him to reconsider, but in vain. He seems to have made up his mind.”

Further, talking about why he met the singer, Aamir revealed that he was there for Arijit's rendering of Ek Din songs.

The actor said, "I convinced him to sing for my sake. He is singing for Junaid’s character. Since Ek Din was an earlier commitment, he wanted to complete it. Ek Din has five songs, and he sings in all of them."

Aamir further praised Arijit's talent and called him a 'lovely person'. The actor also stated that it is sad for films and his fans that he won't be doing playback singing.

EK Din Release Date

Directed by Sunil Pandey, Ek Din is slated to release on May 1, 2026. The teaser of the film was released a few days ago, and it received a good response. The movie will mark South star Sai Pallavi's Bollywood debut.