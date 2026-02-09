 Did Aamir Khan Meet Arijit Singh To Convince Him To Sing Again In Movies? Here's The Truth
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentDid Aamir Khan Meet Arijit Singh To Convince Him To Sing Again In Movies? Here's The Truth

Did Aamir Khan Meet Arijit Singh To Convince Him To Sing Again In Movies? Here's The Truth

Aamir Khan's production venture took to social media to reveal that the actor recently met Arijit Singh for the songs of Ek Din, which stars Junaid Khan and Sai Pallavi. So, did Aamir meet Arijit to convince him to sing again in movies? Read on to know more...

Murtuza IqbalUpdated: Monday, February 09, 2026, 03:55 PM IST
article-image
Aamir Khan Meets Arijit Singh | X (Twitter)

On Monday, Aamir Khan's production venture took to social media to share a picture of the actor and singer Arijit Singh. A caption on the picture read, "Thank you Arijit, for lending your voice to our film Ek Din. The 4 days spent with you, your family and your team felt magical (sic)." Check out the post below...

The post quickly grabbed the attention of Arijit's fans, and they started wondering whether the singer decided to return to playback singing after announcing the retirement last month.

But, there's a twist!

Read Also
'Just Because They're Famous...': Aamir Khan & Arijit Singh Accused Of Entering WB College Without...
article-image

Is Arijit Singh Returning To Playback Singing With Aamir Khan's Ek Din?

FPJ Shorts
After Sheikh Hasina's Fall, Bangladesh Faces Turbulent Elections Amid Rising Violence & Uncertainty
After Sheikh Hasina's Fall, Bangladesh Faces Turbulent Elections Amid Rising Violence & Uncertainty
AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi Seeks Action Against Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Over 'Point-blank Shot' Video
AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi Seeks Action Against Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Over 'Point-blank Shot' Video
Market Holds Early Gains, Sensex Jumps 485 Points To 84,066 As Nifty Reclaims 25,800 On Broad Buying
Market Holds Early Gains, Sensex Jumps 485 Points To 84,066 As Nifty Reclaims 25,800 On Broad Buying
New Delhi: Parents Anxious Over Repeated Bomb Threats To Schools; Principals Stress Preparedness
New Delhi: Parents Anxious Over Repeated Bomb Threats To Schools; Principals Stress Preparedness

So, the truth is that Arijit was already committed to Ek Din before he announced his retirement. Aamir, while talking to Bollywood Hungama about his visit, said, “I was in Murshidabad a few days ago. I was not there to convince Arijit not to quit singing for films. I was there for another purpose. Though I did try my best to convince him to reconsider, but in vain. He seems to have made up his mind.”

Further, talking about why he met the singer, Aamir revealed that he was there for Arijit's rendering of Ek Din songs.

The actor said, "I convinced him to sing for my sake. He is singing for Junaid’s character. Since Ek Din was an earlier commitment, he wanted to complete it. Ek Din has five songs, and he sings in all of them."

Aamir further praised Arijit's talent and called him a 'lovely person'. The actor also stated that it is sad for films and his fans that he won't be doing playback singing.

Read Also
Arijit Singh Performs On Stage For First Time After Announcing Retirement From Playback Singing;...
article-image

EK Din Release Date

Directed by Sunil Pandey, Ek Din is slated to release on May 1, 2026. The teaser of the film was released a few days ago, and it received a good response. The movie will mark South star Sai Pallavi's Bollywood debut.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

O'Romeo: Vikrant Massey, Tamannaah Bhatia Didn't Charge Any Money For Vishal Bhardwaj's Film -...
O'Romeo: Vikrant Massey, Tamannaah Bhatia Didn't Charge Any Money For Vishal Bhardwaj's Film -...
Did Aamir Khan Meet Arijit Singh To Convince Him To Sing Again In Movies? Here's The Truth
Did Aamir Khan Meet Arijit Singh To Convince Him To Sing Again In Movies? Here's The Truth
'Strict Legal Action Will Be Taken...': Golmaal 5 Not Inspired By Do Aur Do Paanch, Says Rohit...
'Strict Legal Action Will Be Taken...': Golmaal 5 Not Inspired By Do Aur Do Paanch, Says Rohit...
Single's Inferno Season 5 Episodes 11 & 12 Release Date & Time: Here's When To Watch The Finale Of...
Single's Inferno Season 5 Episodes 11 & 12 Release Date & Time: Here's When To Watch The Finale Of...
'Vo Bharat Ratna Se Kayi Upar Hai': Kangana Ranaut On RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat's Remarks About Veer...
'Vo Bharat Ratna Se Kayi Upar Hai': Kangana Ranaut On RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat's Remarks About Veer...