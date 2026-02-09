Arijit Singh Performs On Stage For First Time After Announcing Retirement From Playback Singing; Video Goes Viral - Watch

Arijit Singh Performs In Kolkata | X (Twitter)

Arijit Singh is undoubtedly one of the most famous singers in the Indian film industry. His songs turn into romantic anthems, and fans wait to hear his voice in theatres. However, last month, the singer announced that he is taking retirement from playback singing. The announcement shocked his fans, and they were quite upset about it. On Sunday, Arijit joined Anoushka Shankar on stage in Kolkata for a live performance.

His videos have gone viral on social media, and fans of the singer are very happy to see their favourite perform live. This was Arijit's first live performance after announcing the retirement. Watch the video below...

Anushka Shankar x Arijit Singh pic.twitter.com/HAOp0u1wb3 — সুমিত দত্ত (@ssumitdutta) February 8, 2026

Fans React To Arijit Singh's Viral Video of Performing Live

A fan tweeted, "Artists who follow their passion with absolute honesty look so heavenly so divine. Watching live performance clips of Arijit Singh and Anoushka Shankar on loop. I can’t help but notice how his eyes beam with happiness, liberation and pure joy. This is exactly why listening to that inner call matters so deeply for an artist. All the very best @Atmojoarjalojo for everything that lies ahead (sic)."

Another fan wrote, "Good morning Sir, I missed yesterday's concert. But it was amazing checking on social media. When we get An Arijit Singh concert in Kolkata. Your last concert was held in 2023. We are waiting for that. Please reply (sic)." One more fan tweeted, "We need a full video of Arijit singh & Anoushka Shankar jugalbandi on YouTube (sic)." Check out the tweets below...

Arijit Singh's Retirement Announcement

Last month, Arijit shared a note on his Instagram, which read, "Hello, Happy new year to all. I want to thank you all for giving me so much of love all these years as listeners. I am happy to announce that I am not gonna be taking any new assignments as a playback vocalist from now on. I am calling it off. It was a wonderful journey (sic)."

Arijit Singh Songs

The last song of Arijit that was released recently was Tere Sang from the movie Echoes Of Us. The song is composed by Vaishnavi Sharma, and Iulia Vantur has sung the female part in it.

While Arijit decided to retire from playback singing, it is expected that in the next few months we will get to hear his voice in movies, as he might have already recorded many songs.