Did Kim Kardashian And Lewis Hamilton Make Their Relationship Official At Super Bowl LX? Watch Viral Video

Reality TV star Kim Kardashian makes it to the headlines a lot because of her rumoured relationships. A few days ago, there were reports of Kim dating Formula 1 driver Lewis Hamilton. While the two were spotted a couple of times earlier, on February 8, 2026, the rumoured couple were clicked together at Super Bowl LX.

Their video has gone viral on social media, with fans claiming that they did a hard launch of their relationship at the football match. Watch the video below...

Lewis and Kim Kardashian at the Superbowl #SuperBowlLX pic.twitter.com/SokO1Haeec — Sir Lewis Updates (@LH44updates) February 9, 2026

Netizens React To Kim Kardashian And Lewis Hamilton's Video

Reacting to the video, a netizen wrote, "I am surprise that Lewis would be with someone that has so much stories and baggage with her . Also Kim looks very much like Lewis X girlfriend Nicole Scherzinger !!! (sic)."

Another X user wrote, "God forbid my eyes why man why (sic)." One more netizen tweeted, "@LewisHamilton common buddy leave her or else u get ruined (sic)." Check out the tweets below...

It looks like Lewis' fans aren't happy about him dating Kim.

Are Lewis Hamilton & Kim Kardashian Just 'Friends With Benefits'?

According to a report in the Daily Mail, Kim and Lewis are not in a serious relationship, and are just 'friends with benefits. A source told the portal, "Lewis and Kim are not dating exclusively. He's not looking to settle down with anyone, including Kim, but they are very cool with embracing the rumors and having a friend with benefits vibe."

Another source told the portal, "Lewis has a very calm spirit and he has been there for Kim through her complex co-parenting situation with Kanye."

Kim Kardashian's Ex-Husbands

Kim was first married to music producer Damon Thomas. They married in 2000, and in 2004, they divorced. Later, Kim got married to basketball player, Kris Humphries, but their marriage lasted only for two years, 2011-2013.

In 2014, she tied the knot with rapper Kanye West, but in 2022, even they decided to part ways.

Meanwhile, Lewis has never been married.