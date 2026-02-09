'Vomit Hogaya': Samay Raina's Mother Says She Felt Ill After Seeing Sunil Pal's Face - Watch Video

Samay Raina's Mother Trolls Sunil Pal | YouTube / Instagram

Archana Puran Singh along with her sons, Aaryamann Sethi and Ayushmaan Sethi, recently visited Samay Raina's house to make a vlog with the comedian. While Samay was giving his house tour, he called his mother on the video call, and she joked that she fell ill after seeing Sunil Pal's face.

After seeing Archana, Samay's mother says, "Aapko roz dekhte hai hum." To which the actress says, "Thank you. Samay keh raha tha aapki tabiyat thik nahi hai."

Replying to Archana, the comedian's mother says, "Haan thoda bimar ho, vomit hogaya." So, Samay asks his mother, "Kya dekh liye aapne aisa?" To which she replies, "Kuch nahi dekha, Sunil Pal ki shakal dekhi."

Samay and Archana laugh out loud after hearing what the former's mother said. The latter tells the comedian, "Now I know where the humour comes from. Kya killer joke mara hai aapne!"

Later, Samay explains to Archana why his mother said this, "Sunil Pal ne bahot ulta sidha bola tha."

Samay Raina-Sunil Pal Controversy

After India's Got Latent controversy last year, Sunil Pal in an interview with Zoom had called Samay and Ranveer Allahbad 'terrorists'. He had said, "I think that the time has come to take action against these so-called comedians who are actually not comedians, but rather a blot on our society. They are terrorists who use foul language and obscene content. They claim to be content creators, but they have no content and are not creators. I believe they should be punished with at least 10 years in prison for spreading such filth."

However, the things were resolved between the two, and they had also teamed up for an advertisement. But, it looks like Samay's mom is stull upset with Sunil.