Happy Birthday Amrita Singh: Watch These All-Time Favourite Films Of The Veteran Actress On OTT Platforms

By: Sunanda Singh | February 09, 2026
Veteran Actress Amrita Singh has turned 68 on Monday, February 9, 2026. On the occasion of her special day, take a look at some of her best films and where to watch them online:
Aaina is a romantic drama film in which the actress played the role of Roma Mathur, a spoilt young woman. It is available on YouTube and Amazon Prime Video
Akayla is an action thriller film in which Amrita Singh played the role of a nightclub dancer, Sapna. It is available on ZEE5, Amazon Prime Video, and YouTube
Waaris was released in 1998, in which the actress portrayed the role of a young girl named Sibo who falls in love with Binder, played by Raj Babbar. It is available on YouTube
Raju Ban Gaya Gentleman is a romantic comedy film in which she played the role of Sapna, who falls in love with Raju (Shah Rukh Khan), but she gets heartbroken when Sapna finds out that she is not his dream girl. It is available on JioHotstar, Amazon Prime Video and YouTube
2 States was released in 2014, in which she played the stereotypical woman named Kavita, who is in a troubled relationship with his husband. It is available on JioHotstar
Mard is another popular film by the actress, and she starred opposite Amitabh Bachchan. It is available on ZEE5, Amazon Prime Video, and YouTube
Suryavanshi is another film by the actress, which you should add to your bucket list. In the movie, the actress portrays the character of an ancient princess, the spirit of Suryalekha. It is avaialble on JioHotstar, Amazon Video, and YouTube
