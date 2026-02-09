 Border 2, Mardaani 3, Vadh 2, Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain Box Office Collection: Sunny Deol Starrer Mints ₹15 Crore, Rani Mukerji's Film Collects ₹9.35 Crore; New Releases Disappoint
Last Friday, two Bollywood films were released, Vadh 2 and Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain, and both have failed to make a mark at the box office. Meanwhile, Border 2 and Mardaani 3 performed better than the new releases.

Murtuza IqbalUpdated: Monday, February 09, 2026, 11:53 AM IST
Border 2, Mardaani 3, Vadh 2, Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain Box Office Collection | Instagram

Last few weeks have seen the release of interesting Bollywood movies in theatres. On January 23, Border 2 hit the big screens, on January 30, Mardaani 3 was released, and last Friday, February 6, Vadh 2 and Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain was released. Well, during the last weekend, Border 2 and Mardaani 3 performed better than the new releases.

Border 2 Box Office Collection Day 17

Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, and Ahan Shetty starrer Border 2, according to Sacnilk, during its third weekend collected Rs. 15 crore, taking the 17-day total to Rs. 309.4 crore. The film is already a successful venture. But it will be interesting to see what its lifetime collection will be.

Mardaani 3 Box Office Collection Day 10

Rani Mukerji starrer Mardaani 3 showed a good jump at the box office during its second weekend. The film on its day 10 collected approximately Rs. 4 crore, taking the total to Rs. 35.65 crore. It just needs a few lakhs to surpass the lifetime collection of Mardaani Part 1. With its second Monday's collection, the movie will easily beat the lifetime collection of the 2014 release.

However, Mardaani 3 surely needs to be stable at the box office during weekdays, as reportedly, it is made on a budget of Rs. 60 crore.

Vadh 2 Box Office Collection Day 3

Sanjay Mishra and Neena Gupta starrer Vadh 2 collected Rs. 50 lakh on day one. The movie on its second day showed a jump of 100% and collected Rs. 1 crore. On Sunday, the film also collected approximately Rs. 1 crore, collecting Rs. 2.50 crore over the weekend.

Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain Box Office Collection Day 3

According to Sanilk, Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain collected Rs. 87 lakhs in three days. It received a dismal response at the box office.

