 'We Strongly Deny The Accusations': Mardaani 3 Makers Give Clarification On Delhi Missing Cases Being Called Promotional Strategy For Rani Mukerji Starrer
Some videos have gone viral on social media, in which a few netizens claim that the reports of 800 people going missing in Delhi are a promotional strategy for Rani Mukerji starrer Mardaani 3. However, YRF has shared a clarification on it and has denied the accusations.

Murtuza IqbalUpdated: Friday, February 06, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
YRF Denies Accusations Against Mardaani 3

Rani Mukerji starrer Mardaani 3 was released on January 30, 2026. The film revolves around the kidnapping of young girls, and amid the release, there were news reports of 800 people gone missing in Delhi. For the past couple of days, a few netizens have been sharing videos claiming that the reports of people going missing in Delhi are a promotional strategy of the makers of Mardaani 3. However, Yash Raj Films has shared a clarification and denied the accusations.

A YRF spokesperson said in response to the query, “Yash Raj Films is a 50-year-old company founded on the core principles of being highly ethical and transparent. We strongly deny the accusations floating on social media that Mardaani 3’s promotional campaign has deliberately sensationalised a sensitive issue like this, and we have immense trust in our authorities that they will share all facts and truths in due course of time.”

With the videos going viral on social media, many people had started questioning the makers and were slamming them for using a sensitive issue to promote their movie. However, with this clarification, it is clear that the Delhi missing case reports were not a promotional campaign for Mardaani 3.

Mardaani 3 Box Office Collection

Meanwhile, Mardaani 3 in its first week collected Rs. 26.3 crore. While the collection is higher than Mardaani (2014), it is a bit less than Mardaani 2. The first instalment in week one had collected Rs. 22.97 crore, and the second part had minted Rs. 28.05.

With no big releases this Friday, Mardaani 3 has a chance to collect a good amount at the box office during its second weekend. So, let's wait and watch what will be the collection of the film in the coming days.

