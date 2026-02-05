‘That Moment Is Going To Be Close To My Heart Forever’: Mardaani 3 Actress Janki Bodiwala On Winning The National Award Along With Shah Rukh Khan & Rani Mukerji | Exclusive

Janki Bodiwala Talks About Mardaani 3, National Award And More | Instagram

Janki Bodiwala, a popular name in the Gujarati film industry, made her Bollywood debut with the film Shaitaan (a remake of her own Gujarati film Vash). Her second Hindi film was the recently released Mardaani 3, which starred Rani Mukerji in the lead role. Janki played a pivotal role in the third instalment of the franchise, and her performance grabbed everyone’s attention.

The Free Press Journal interacted with Janki and spoke to her about the response she has received for the movie, her experience of working with Rani, winning a National Award along with Shah Rukh Khan and Rani, and more…

What response are you getting for your performance in Mardaani 3?

My mother recently went with her friends, and she loved the film. She loved everyone in the film. She enjoyed the movie. I always wait to see how she feels, and she has liked it a lot. Also, the way people are responding, the DMs are coming, they are loving the film, they are loving all the characters. So, for now, everything is going well.

What was the feeling when you wore the cop uniform for the first time?

I think there is some magic in that uniform. Because the moment you wear a uniform, your body language automatically changes. You don't need to act like a cop. It naturally makes you feel like a cop; it makes you feel responsible. It makes you feel protective of anyone, so that nothing should go wrong. I used to walk on the set wearing a cop uniform; the shoes, the cap, and everything. My back would automatically straighten. My chest would automatically go up. That, yes, I am a cop. Salute to the female cops, who perform their duties so well. So, wearing that costume itself is a big thing.

You play a GenZ cop in the movie. So, did you meet any young female officers, and how did you prep for your role?

The very first brief I got was that she is very new to this universe. She is very new to the cop world as well. So, there should be something new in her. She is not someone who wanted to become a cop. She got into this universe by accident. She is a rookie character. So, there should be a newness in her. Before doing anything, there should be discomfort. She should feel that she might be doing this for the very first time. So, all that should be seen. So, the little challenges that I had to bring to the screen, which were actually very beautifully written in the script itself, helped me to portray the character the way it was envisioned by our director.

Was it mentally difficult to do a film like Mardaani 3?

It actually makes you stronger as a woman. Because you always listen to all these things, but now, you are a part of such a film where you might be a part of a scene where something is happening to someone in front of you. Physically watching that was something quite heartbreaking; that this is just an act, but it might be happening to someone in real life. Looking at it, your soul trembles. But somewhere, it also makes you stronger, that if such a situation does exist, what will you do about it? So, that is what I love about this franchise. It teaches you; it gives you a message on how to face such situations. Today, I see small girls joining MMA classes. Their mothers and fathers are giving them football training. They are making them strong, and I feel films like Mardaani set an example for such young girls.

You won a National Award last year, and of course, there was Shah Rukh Khan and Rani Mukerji also sitting there in front of you. How was the whole experience of winning the award and being there on that stage?

That moment! I think it's going to be with me forever. I wasn't realising what was happening at that time. You go into a trance state. After a long time, I realised that this had happened to me. I can say it is a big moment for an actor to get a National Award. Plus, there are legends of the industry sitting in front of you. Not just in terms of star value, but in terms of acting as. Shah Rukh sir, Rani ma'am; I have grown up watching them. You have learnt a lot by watching their work, and they are sitting in front of you. That moment is going to be close to my heart forever, till the day I die. And let's hope that in the future, I work so hard that maybe I get a chance to go on that stage again. That is the aim right now.