'Verbal Attacks Were Extremely Triggering': Soundharya Shetty Breaks Silence After Sadhaaf Shankar–Suzanne Spat On Splitsvilla 16

In a recent Dome session of Splitsvilla 16, Soundharya’s friend Sadhaaf got into a verbal argument with Suzzane. Soon after, both Sadhaaf and Soundharya faced heavy trolling for calling out Suzzane. The situation escalated when Sadhaaf pushed Suzzane, while Suzzane chose to remain quiet.

Defending her friend, Soundharya took to Instagram to explain what had actually happened. She claimed that Suzzane made comments such as "auntie, buddi, and kutti," which were not shown in the episode.

Soundharya shared an Instagram story defending her and her friend Sadhaaf’s actions, stating, "Just so you know- a lot didn't make it to the cut. Before what you saw, there were comments about parents, being called "Antie," "Buddi" "Kutti" remarks about nationality, and constant verbal attack that were extremely triggering (sic)."

Soundharya further claimed that these remarks were directed at Sadhaaf and that they were present to witness it. She added that when such "demeaning and triggering" words are used, remaining silent or shutting it down becomes a form of self-protection, thereby justifying Sadhaaf’s actions.

She also urged her fans and the Instagram community not to spread hate or negativity toward anyone. "Let's be mindful, kind, and choose peace," said Soundharya.

Anuska Ghosh Returns To Splitsvilla 16

In a shocking turn of events, Anuska returned to Splitsvilla 16 as a wildcard contestant. Upon re-entering the show, Anuska declared, "Splitsvilla ki queen thi hoon aur rahungi." As she made her entry, she went straight to Deeptanshu, sat beside him, and said, "Hanth kya avi bhot kuch lagaungi."

Notably, Deeptanshu was the reason behind Anuska’s elimination earlier in the show. Does this signal the beginning of a new rivalry? Let’s wait for the release of the upcoming episodes to find out what unfolds next.

MTV Splitsvilla 16 new episodes release every Friday, Saturday, and Sunday at 7 pm IST on MTV and are also available for streaming on JioHotstar