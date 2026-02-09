 'Verbal Attacks Were Extremely Triggering': Soundharya Shetty Breaks Silence After Sadhaaf Shankar–Suzanne Spat On Splitsvilla 16
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainment'Verbal Attacks Were Extremely Triggering': Soundharya Shetty Breaks Silence After Sadhaaf Shankar–Suzanne Spat On Splitsvilla 16

'Verbal Attacks Were Extremely Triggering': Soundharya Shetty Breaks Silence After Sadhaaf Shankar–Suzanne Spat On Splitsvilla 16

Soundharya Shetty addressed the controversy surrounding Sadhaaf Shankar’s heated argument with Suzzane, revealing that several triggering remarks were edited out of the episode. She defended Sadhaaf’s reaction while urging fans to choose kindness and avoid spreading hate.

Anamika BhartiUpdated: Monday, February 09, 2026, 12:02 PM IST
article-image
Splitsvilla 16 |

In a recent Dome session of Splitsvilla 16, Soundharya’s friend Sadhaaf got into a verbal argument with Suzzane. Soon after, both Sadhaaf and Soundharya faced heavy trolling for calling out Suzzane. The situation escalated when Sadhaaf pushed Suzzane, while Suzzane chose to remain quiet.

Defending her friend, Soundharya took to Instagram to explain what had actually happened. She claimed that Suzzane made comments such as "auntie, buddi, and kutti," which were not shown in the episode.

Soundharya shared an Instagram story defending her and her friend Sadhaaf’s actions, stating, "Just so you know- a lot didn't make it to the cut. Before what you saw, there were comments about parents, being called "Antie," "Buddi" "Kutti" remarks about nationality, and constant verbal attack that were extremely triggering (sic)."

Splitsvilla 16

Splitsvilla 16 |

Read Also
Splitsvilla 16: Will Ayush Jamwal Be Eliminated Next? Fans Spot Clue
article-image

Soundharya further claimed that these remarks were directed at Sadhaaf and that they were present to witness it. She added that when such "demeaning and triggering" words are used, remaining silent or shutting it down becomes a form of self-protection, thereby justifying Sadhaaf’s actions.

FPJ Shorts
Pariksha Pe Charcha 2026: PM Modi Urges Students To Shun Tech Slavery, Embrace Fearlessness & Opt For Smart Travel
Pariksha Pe Charcha 2026: PM Modi Urges Students To Shun Tech Slavery, Embrace Fearlessness & Opt For Smart Travel
Mumbai: PM Modi, Amit Shah, Fadnavis Among Leaders Who Extend Birthday Wishes to Maharashtra DY CM Eknath Shinde
Mumbai: PM Modi, Amit Shah, Fadnavis Among Leaders Who Extend Birthday Wishes to Maharashtra DY CM Eknath Shinde
Consumer Connect: 'Beware Before Consenting To A Revised Possession Date,' Says Expert
Consumer Connect: 'Beware Before Consenting To A Revised Possession Date,' Says Expert
Border 2, Mardaani 3, Vadh 2, Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain Box Office Collection: Sunny Deol Starrer Mints ₹15 Crore, Rani Mukerji's Film Collects ₹9.35 Crore; New Releases Disappoint
Border 2, Mardaani 3, Vadh 2, Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain Box Office Collection: Sunny Deol Starrer Mints ₹15 Crore, Rani Mukerji's Film Collects ₹9.35 Crore; New Releases Disappoint
Splitsvilla 16

Splitsvilla 16 |

She also urged her fans and the Instagram community not to spread hate or negativity toward anyone. "Let's be mindful, kind, and choose peace," said Soundharya.

Anuska Ghosh Returns To Splitsvilla 16

In a shocking turn of events, Anuska returned to Splitsvilla 16 as a wildcard contestant. Upon re-entering the show, Anuska declared, "Splitsvilla ki queen thi hoon aur rahungi." As she made her entry, she went straight to Deeptanshu, sat beside him, and said, "Hanth kya avi bhot kuch lagaungi."

Notably, Deeptanshu was the reason behind Anuska’s elimination earlier in the show. Does this signal the beginning of a new rivalry? Let’s wait for the release of the upcoming episodes to find out what unfolds next.

MTV Splitsvilla 16 new episodes release every Friday, Saturday, and Sunday at 7 pm IST on MTV and are also available for streaming on JioHotstar

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Border 2, Mardaani 3, Vadh 2, Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain Box Office Collection: Sunny Deol Starrer Mints...
Border 2, Mardaani 3, Vadh 2, Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain Box Office Collection: Sunny Deol Starrer Mints...
'Verbal Attacks Were Extremely Triggering': Soundharya Shetty Breaks Silence After Sadhaaf...
'Verbal Attacks Were Extremely Triggering': Soundharya Shetty Breaks Silence After Sadhaaf...
Happy Birthday Amrita Singh: Watch These All-Time Favourite Films Of The Veteran Actress On OTT...
Happy Birthday Amrita Singh: Watch These All-Time Favourite Films Of The Veteran Actress On OTT...
Super Bowl 2026 Turns Into Wedding Party! Couple Marries During Bad Bunny's Halftime Show, Seals It...
Super Bowl 2026 Turns Into Wedding Party! Couple Marries During Bad Bunny's Halftime Show, Seals It...
'Vomit Hogaya': Samay Raina's Mother Says She Felt Ill After Seeing Sunil Pal's Face - Watch Video
'Vomit Hogaya': Samay Raina's Mother Says She Felt Ill After Seeing Sunil Pal's Face - Watch Video