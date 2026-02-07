 '10/10 Comic, 11/10 Man': Samay Raina Enjoys Chai With 'Supremely Talented' Hasan Minhaj In New York During His Still Alive Tour
Samay Raina kicked off his Still Alive US Tour 2026 with a show in Washington, DC, on Friday, before heading to New York, where he met American comic Hasan Minhaj. Sharing candid photos and chai moments on Instagram, Samay praised Minhaj as 'supremely talented.' The tour continues across the US and Canada in February.

Shefali FernandesUpdated: Saturday, February 07, 2026, 10:50 AM IST
article-image
Samay Raina Meets Hasan Minhaj | Photo Via Instagram

Stand-up comedian Samay Raina, who is currently on his Still Alive US Tour 2026, performed in Washington, DC, on Friday, February 6, kickstarting the tour. Hours later, he shared photos from New York, offering a glimpse of his meet-up with American comedian and actor Hasan Minhaj, whom he called 'supremely talented.'

Samay Raina Meets Hasan Minhaj In New York

On Saturday, February 7, Samay took to his Instagram story to share a candid photo with Hasan, in which the two were seen casually sitting on a sofa and engaging in a conversation together. Samay wrote, "Spent some time with the supremly talented @hasanminhaj. 10/10 comic, 11/10 man. Love you so much bhai, see you again soon."

article-image

Samay Raina Enjoying Chai With Hasan Minhaj

In another Instagram story shared by Samay, he was seen enjoying chai (tea) with Hasan, as the two clinked their white cups and took a sip together.

"Best chai I've had in NY ever," wrote Raina.

Sharing more photos from New York, Samay simply wrote, "New York."

Tour Dates

Samay Raina's Still Alive Tour 2026 will see him perform across the United States and Canada. He is set to perform next in Boston on February 7, 2026, followed by shows in Los Angeles on February 20, San Jose on February 21, Seattle on February 22, Chicago on February 27, New York on February 28, and Dallas on March 1.

He will then continue with the Canada leg of the tour, with performances scheduled in Montreal on February 13, Toronto on February 14, and Vancouver on February 15.

The 28-year-old comedian is among the youngest and rarest comics to perform at Madison Square Garden and successfully conducted his Alive and Unfiltered India tour in July 2025.

