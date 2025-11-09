Did Samay Raina CONFIRM India's Got Latent Season 2 During His Delhi Show Months After Controversy?

Photo Via Instagram

Stand-up comedian Samay Raina, who was embroiled in controversy earlier this year in February, saw his show India’s Got Latent spark a major uproar after podcaster Ranveer Allahbadia made a distasteful remark, asking a contestant an inappropriate question about 'parents' sex.' The comment triggered severe backlash against Ranveer, Samay, Apoorva Mukhija, and Ashish Chanchlani, leading to multiple FIRs being filed against them. Following the outrage, Samay deleted all episodes of India’s Got Latent from his YouTube channel.

Samay Raina Confirms India's Got Latent Season 2

Since then, fans have been demanding a second season. Months after the controversy, the comedian hinted at the return of India's Got Latent for Season 2. As per DNA, Samay, who performed at the Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium on Saturday, November 8, 2025, as part of his ongoing tour Still Alive & Unfiltered, said, "Show toh main wapas launga" (I will bring back the show), prompting loud cheers and excitement from the crowd.

Samay Raina Apologises For Jokes About People With Disabilities

Samay, who celebrated his 28th birthday on October 26, took the opportunity to issue a heartfelt apology to people with disabilities. His 'insensitive' jokes on them during his show India's Got Latent had sparked controversy, leading to a petition filed by the CURE SMA (Spinal Muscular Atrophy) Foundation of India, which cited insensitive remarks made by Samay, Vipul Goyal, Balraj Paramjit Singh Ghai, Sonali Thakkar, and Nishant Jagdish Tanwar.

Samay wrote, "Today is my birthday and instead of celebrating just myself, I want to use this day—the most special day of the year for me—to apologize to the people with disabilities."

"We, Samay Raina, Vipul Goyal, Sonali Thakkar, Nishant Tanwar, Balraj Ghai, deeply regret the pain caused due to our show. Going forward, we will be more mindful and do our best to spread awareness about the challenges faced by the community. Your strength inspires us to grow. With respect and gratitude, Samay, Vipul Goyal, Balraj Ghai, Sonali Thakkar, Nishant Tanwar," he further added.