 'Izaat Doge To Izzat Milegi': Bigg Boss 19's Farrhana Bhatt Slams Paps Over 'Chadh Gayi Hai' Remark- Watch VIDEO
Bigg Boss 19 runner-up Farrhana Bhatt recently shut down a paparazzi's inappropriate remark while being papped outside a restaurant, asserting her boundaries with confidence. She said, "Mere samne ye sab mat karna dobara (sic)."

Anamika BhartiUpdated: Tuesday, December 30, 2025, 02:21 PM IST
Farrhana Bhatt | Viral Bhayani

Bigg Boss 19 runner-up Farrhana Bhatt has been making headlines since her exit from Salman Khan’s show. She was recently spotted outside a restaurant and was seen having a friendly conversation with the paps. During the interaction, one media person made a comment saying, "Chadh gayi lagta hai (sic)."

Calling out the inappropriate remark, Farrhana responded, "Kya bol rahe the avi? Piya hai, kuch to aisa bol rahe the na (sic)." Firmly shutting it down, she added, "Mere samne ye sab mat karna dobara, mai masti mazak me pyar karti hun, izzat doge to izzat milegi (sic)." She further warned the media personnel not to even joke with her by making such comments.

However, Farrhana managed to keep the atmosphere light by sweetly waving goodbye to the paps. Dressed in a glamorous satin black outfit, she then got into her car.

A user took to X to upload the video, calling out the paps, saying, "She was only being warm & polite but the "chadh gayi hai" remark was unnecessary. The way Hana shut it down showed dignity and strong boundaries (sic)." Another took the Bigg Boss 119's fame side by saying, "Being a paparazzi doesn’t give anyone the right to cross boundaries. Farrhana clearly shared "a green tea" photo on her story (sic)."

Farrhana also shared a picture enjoying a cup of tea while at Arbab restaurant in Mumbai. Fans lauded Farrhana for handling the paparazzi’s remark with grace, with many commenting, "Well said, Farrhana."

Bigg Boss 19 finale episode was wrapped up on December 7, 2025 with Gaurav Khanna winning the season with Rs. 50 Lakh prize money. Farrhana, on the other hand, took home the runner-up's title while also becoming one of the most talked about contestants.

