'Izaat Doge To Izzat Milegi': Bigg Boss 19's Farrhana Bhatt Slams Paps Over 'Chadh Gayi Hai' Remark- Watch VIDEO

Farrhana Bhatt | Viral Bhayani

Bigg Boss 19 runner-up Farrhana Bhatt has been making headlines since her exit from Salman Khan’s show. She was recently spotted outside a restaurant and was seen having a friendly conversation with the paps. During the interaction, one media person made a comment saying, "Chadh gayi lagta hai (sic)."

Calling out the inappropriate remark, Farrhana responded, "Kya bol rahe the avi? Piya hai, kuch to aisa bol rahe the na (sic)." Firmly shutting it down, she added, "Mere samne ye sab mat karna dobara, mai masti mazak me pyar karti hun, izzat doge to izzat milegi (sic)." She further warned the media personnel not to even joke with her by making such comments.

However, Farrhana managed to keep the atmosphere light by sweetly waving goodbye to the paps. Dressed in a glamorous satin black outfit, she then got into her car.

She was only being warm & polite but the "chadh gayi hai" remark was unnecessary. The way Hana shut it down showed dignity and strong boundaries 🔥#FarrhanaBhatt #FarrhanaBhatt𓃵 https://t.co/XVeKuHpoD0 pic.twitter.com/Tlz25Fxkxd — Maya (@Maya_Rajvanshii) December 29, 2025

Hana se Panga Never Changa Glad She Put Them In their Places my Bbg Usool is Give Respect & Take Respect 💀🔥#FarrhanaBhatt #FarrhanaBhatt𓃵 pic.twitter.com/pUPD4bbZkL — Maya (@Maya_Rajvanshii) December 29, 2025

Being a paparazzi doesn’t give anyone the right to cross boundaries. Farrhana clearly shared "a green tea" photo on her story ! they know she doesn’t drink. Yet people still create unnecessary issues around her, and now some paps are doing the same. Shameful ! 🙄#FarrhanaBhatt pic.twitter.com/uyoBhDpFyA — 𝙅𝙞𝙣𝙞. (@jp_creates7) December 29, 2025

Just because she's being herself people are claiming she's drunk or smth else that's honestly funny kyuki bb mai bhi she used to behave the same, no difference — almostdead🥀 (@SyedaAm66786429) December 29, 2025

Why is everyone trying to create controversy out of her literally on each video — Jyoti (@callme_j0ee) December 29, 2025

Some idiots are barking like she is drunken, yeah she was but it was Kahwa tea in her story. Probably, you bastards only know how to make hate comments, & never digest her happiness. #FarrhanaBhatt. #FarrhanaRebellions. — S. (@srmd_28) December 30, 2025

Farrhana also shared a picture enjoying a cup of tea while at Arbab restaurant in Mumbai. Fans lauded Farrhana for handling the paparazzi’s remark with grace, with many commenting, "Well said, Farrhana."

Bigg Boss 19 finale episode was wrapped up on December 7, 2025 with Gaurav Khanna winning the season with Rs. 50 Lakh prize money. Farrhana, on the other hand, took home the runner-up's title while also becoming one of the most talked about contestants.