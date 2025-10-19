Samay Raina Gifts Himself Luxury Car Worth ₹1.3 Crore On Dhanteras, Shares Photos

Stand-up comedian and YouTuber Samay Raina celebrated Dhanteras 2025 by adding a luxury car to his garage. He gifted himself a Toyota Vellfire, a high-end MPV priced at approximately Rs 1.3 crore in India. Samay took to his Instagram stories to give a glimpse of his new and expensive purchase.

In one of the photos, Samay is seen posing with the car in the showroom. In another picture, his proud parents are also seen with the swanky car. He even shared a video of the car's interior, giving fans a glimpse of its luxurious inside features.

Take a look at his photos here:

About Samay Raina's new car

The Toyota Vellfire is recognised in India as a premium luxury MPV, designed for those who seek a perfect combination of comfort, technology, and performance. The car features captain seats, an electric reclining system, massage functionality, and ambient lighting, giving the interior a private-jet-like experience.

It is powered by a 2.5-litre petrol-hybrid engine paired with an E-CVT transmission, producing around 190 hp. Toyota claims the Vellfire balances luxury and sustainability seamlessly.

In India, the Toyota Vellfire is often preferred by high-profile celebrities, businesspeople, and politicians. Its safety features include six airbags, ABS, EBD, traction control, blind-spot monitoring, and adaptive cruise control. This makes it a perfect blend of luxury, comfort, and advanced safety.

A few months back, Bollywood actress Kriti Sanon also bought the same car. Other celebrities like Fahadh Faasil, Aamir Khan, Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn, Kiara Advani, Ayushmann Khurrana and Sanjay Kapoor also own the same car.

Samay Raina Controversy

Earlier this year, Samay faced backlash over his YouTube show India's Got Latent. Alongside Apoorva Mukhija, Ashish Chanchlani, and Ranveer Allahbadia, he faced public outrage and multiple FIRs for allegedly promoting obscenity, following a question posed by Ranveer to a contestant about their parents' sex life. In the wake of the controversy, episodes of India's Got Latent were removed from YouTube.

Despite the setback, Samay went on to announce his India tour, Samay Raina Is Alive and Unfiltered, just months after the controversy.

The tour began on August 15 in Bengaluru. Following Mumbai, he performed in Kolkata on September 6 and 7, and in Chennai on September 19 and 20. He also held three shows in Pune from September 26 to 28, concluding the tour in Delhi with back-to-back performances on October 3, 4, and 5.