'Apna Gussa Control Kijiye': Sonu Sood Stands By IndiGo Amid Flight Crisis, Reveals His Family Was Also Stuck For 4-5 Hours—VIDEO

Actor Sonu Sood has come forward to extend his support to IndiGo amid a major crisis after several flights have been cancelled and delayed for the past few days. Thousands of passengers were left stranded at airports across the country after flights were cancelled due to technology issues, weather and new crew-rostering rules.

Sonu Sood Stands By IndiGo Amid Flight Delays

He urged flyers not to shout at the ground staff and asked them to remain calm, saying that while frustration is understandable, the staff is helpless and simply doing their jobs. Sood also revealed that his own family was stuck at the airport for 4-5 hours due to flight delays.

Sonu Sood Says His Family Was Also Stuck For 4–5 Hours

On Saturday, December 6, Sonu shared a video, saying, "Mera khud ka parivaar travel kar raha tha aur unhe 4-5 ghante wait karna pada. Phir flight udi aur woh pohonch bhi gaye, lekin bohot saari flights udi hi nahi, cancel hui. Bohot log shaadiyan attend nahi kar paaye, meetings aur events cancel ho gaye. Sabko bohot takleef hui."

"Lekin dukh ki baat yeh thi ki airports par jitna bhi ground staff tha, log unpe kaise chilla rahe the. I know frustration hoti hai, dukh hota hai, aur gussa bhi nikalta hai. Lekin ek baar khud ko unki jagah imagine kijiye, unhe bhi nahi pata hota ki aage kya schedule hoga, flights udengi ya nahi. Upar se unhe jo messages milte hain, woh bas aap tak pass karte hain..."

Check out the video:

"A delayed flight is frustrating, but remember the faces trying to fix it. Please be nice and humble to the IndiGo staff; they are carrying the weight of cancellations too. Let’s support them." @IndiGo6E pic.twitter.com/rd3ciyekcS — sonu sood (@SonuSood) December 6, 2025

Further, in the video, Sonu was heard saying, "Jis tarah logon ne react kiya, jis tarah jhagde hue, it is unfortunate. Yeh woh staff hai jo hum sab ka dhyaan rakhte hain. Humesha unke chehre par smiles hoti hain, chahe inflight crew ho ya on-ground crew. Woh humein escort karte hain, humara khayal rakhte hain. Toh humari bhi responsibility banti hai ki jab un par mushkil aaye, hum unka saath dein."

Sonu Sood Urges Flyers To Not Lose Calm

He stated that it is not the ground staff's mistake and, as responsible citizens, we must ensure we don't react in such a manner, since even they are helpless and don't have all the answers. Sonu urged passengers to keep their cool and control their anger, adding that the staff is simply doing their job, and it's our duty to help them keep smiling just as they greet people at the airport.