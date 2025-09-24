 Sonu Sood Reaches ED Office In Delhi For Questioning In Illegal Betting App Case, Covers Face With Mask—VIDEO
Bollywood actor Sonu Sood was summoned in a money laundering case linked to the illegal betting app 1xBet. On Wednesday, the 52-year-old appeared before the Enforcement Directorate in Delhi for questioning. Dressed in a green shirt, he stepped out of his car with his lawyers, wearing a mask and black sunglasses to conceal his face.

Shefali FernandesUpdated: Wednesday, September 24, 2025, 12:39 PM IST
article-image

article-image

The probe agency has also questioned former Indian cricketers Robin Uthappa and Yuvraj Singh. In recent weeks, others questioned in the case include former cricketers Suresh Raina and Shikhar Dhawan, TMC MP and actor Mimi Chakraborty, actress Urvashi Rautela, and Bengali actor Ankush Hazra.

According to the company, 1xBet is a globally recognised bookmaker with 18 years in the betting industry. The brand's customers can place bets on thousands of sporting events, with the company's website and app available in 70 languages, according to the company.

These apps are alleged to have defrauded severak individuals and investors of crores of rupees, while also reportedly evading substantial direct and indirect taxes.

Other celebrities, including sportspersons, actors, and social media influencers, are expected to be questioned by the ED soon.

Sonu Sood Work Front

article-image

Sonu was last seen in Fateh, which marked his directorial debut, and was also written and headlined by him. The film featured Naseeruddin Shah, Jacqueline Fernandez, Vijay Raaz, and Dibyendu Bhattacharya in pivotal roles.

He was also seen in the Tamil action-comedy film Madha Gaja Raja, co-starring Vishal.

