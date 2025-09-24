Sonu Sood Reaches ED Office In Delhi For Questioning In Illegal Betting App Case, Covers Face With Mask—VIDEO

Bollywood actor Sonu Sood was summoned in a money laundering case linked to illegal online betting app 1xBet. On Wednesday, September 24, the actor appeared before the ED office for questioning.

Sonu Sood Reaches ED Office For Questioning In Online Betting App Case

In a video, Sonu Sood, dressed in a green shirt, stepped out of his car, accompanied by his lawyers, wearing a mask and black sunglasses to cover his face.

Read Also Urvashi Rautela & Mimi Chakraborty Summoned By ED In Betting App Case

The probe agency has also questioned former Indian cricketers Robin Uthappa and Yuvraj Singh. In recent weeks, others questioned in the case include former cricketers Suresh Raina and Shikhar Dhawan, TMC MP and actor Mimi Chakraborty, actress Urvashi Rautela, and Bengali actor Ankush Hazra.

According to the company, 1xBet is a globally recognised bookmaker with 18 years in the betting industry. The brand's customers can place bets on thousands of sporting events, with the company's website and app available in 70 languages, according to the company.

These apps are alleged to have defrauded severak individuals and investors of crores of rupees, while also reportedly evading substantial direct and indirect taxes.

Other celebrities, including sportspersons, actors, and social media influencers, are expected to be questioned by the ED soon.

Sonu Sood Work Front

Sonu was last seen in Fateh, which marked his directorial debut, and was also written and headlined by him. The film featured Naseeruddin Shah, Jacqueline Fernandez, Vijay Raaz, and Dibyendu Bhattacharya in pivotal roles.

He was also seen in the Tamil action-comedy film Madha Gaja Raja, co-starring Vishal.