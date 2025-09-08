 Sonu Sood Meets 8-Year-Old Avijot Suffering From Kidney Disease Amid Punjab Floods, Calls Him Brave: 'Will Do Everything To Help Him Heal'
Sonu Sood recently met 8-year-old Avijot from Talwandi, Sri Amritsar Sahib, who is battling Nephrotic Syndrome. Avijot's family lost their livelihood in the Punjab floods. Sharing photos from his hospital visit, Sonu wrote on Sunday, "Met little Avijot today — a brave soul. We’ll do everything we can to help him heal. He’s not alone."

Shefali FernandesUpdated: Monday, September 08, 2025, 05:10 PM IST
Photo Via X

Bollywood actor Sonu Sood recently met 8-year-old Avijot, a resident of village Talwandi in Sri Amritsar Sahib, who is battling a kidney disorder called Nephrotic Syndrome. Avijot’s family lost their livelihood after their farm was submerged and crops destroyed in the Punjab floods. Sonu has assured that he will do everything possible to help the 'little Avijot.'

Sonu Sood Meets 8-Year-Old Avijot Suffering From Kidney Disease

On Sunday, Sonu shared photos with Avijot during his hospital visit. He wrote, "Met little Avijot today in Punjab — a brave soul with a big fight ahead. We’ll do everything we can to help him heal. Wishing this little angel strength and a speedy recovery. He’s not alone."

Sonu told NDTV, "It's important to have that personal touch. When you reach out to a family and you meet them, then you get to know the real problem... So when you reach out to these villages and meet 100 families, you might be able to change the lives of only 20 people, but the rest of the 80 will also have some hope, as they will know that someone came there in their difficult times. It's important to hold their hand and tell them that no matter what, we will make it happen."

The actor reached Punjab on Sunday to support relief efforts for communities affected by the floods. He shared photos from his visit to the affected areas on his Instagram handle.

He wrote, "With Punjab, Forever. We were on the ground. We saw the loss, the heartbreak -- and the strength that refused to fade. Villages under water, lives uprooted, but hope still standing. Whatever Punjab needs, we are here. To help. To rebuild. To heal -- together. With Punjab. Forever."

