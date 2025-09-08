'I Have Fallen Many Times...': Raj Kundra Breaks Down As He Relates His Struggles To Punjab Flood Crisis; Video Goes Viral

Businessman-turned-actor Raj Kundra got emotional during a recent media interaction while promoting his film Mehar. Speaking about the challenges he has faced in his personal life, Raj broke down as he drew a parallel between his struggles and the ongoing flood crisis in Punjab.

Several videos from the event have surfaced on social media platforms in which Raj can be seen visibly moved while addressing the issue, leaving the audience touched.

Raj, with his hands folded, is heard saying in Punjabi, "Life mein main bahot baar gira hoon, toota hoon but khatam nahi hua... Punjab bhi aisa hi hai, hum girenge, tootenge.. par khatam nahi honge.. sabko pyaar dene ke liya dhanyawaad (In life, I have fallen many times, I have been broken, but I was never defeated… Punjab is the same...we may fall, we may break, but we will never be finished)."

Take a look at his video here:

Raj has made his Punjabi film debut with Mehar. The film hit the big screens on September 5, 2025, and Raj had earlier announced that the first day worldwide collection of Mehar will be donated to the victims of the Punjab floods.

Mehar is directed by Rakesh Mehta, and it also stars Geeta Basra in the lead role. The actress has made her acting comeback after a long gap.

Over the last few years, Raj has been embroiled in various controversies. Recently, the Mumbai police issued a Lookout Circular (LOC) against Raj and his actress-wife Shilpa Shetty in connection with a Rs 60 crore cheating case.