'I Don't Judge People By...': Farah Khan DEFENDS Raj Kundra, Slams Netizen Who Claimed He 'Disrespected' Shilpa Shetty

Bollywood filmmaker and YouTuber Farah Khan has defended Shilpa Shetty's husband, businessman-turned-actor Raj Kundra, after a social media criticised his appearance on Farah's show. For those unversed, Farah visited Shilpa and Raj's Mumbai residence for the shoot of her latest vlog.

For the video, Shilpa and Farah cooked healthy Moong Dal Payasam. Raj also appeared in the video and spoke about his latest Punjabi film Mehar.

The video garnered lakhs of views and likes from fans. However, one social media user criticised Farah for having 'controversial figure' Raj on the show.

Taking to the comments section of the video, the user wrote, "Namaste from Nepal 🇳🇵 just one humble request: your show is so popular for simplicity, authenticity and trustworthiness! Please don’t let controversial personalities use your show as a springboard for them to land in a place which they even don’t deserve to be in."

"Mr. Kundra has created a controversial image for disrespectfully using Shilpa Shetty image for all wrong reasons ! Women should be respected in all levels and the act of Mr. kundra was just opposite ! So please 🙏 make all women feel proud by introducing personalities who are respected in society for whatever work they do," the user further wrote.

Farah was in no mood to ignore the comment. She replied, "Unlike you'll I don’t judge people by what I read.. I decide that after I spend time with them.. u should not believe everything written.. lots is exaggerated."

Over the last few years, Raj has been embroiled in various controversies. Recently, the Mumbai police issued a Lookout Circular (LOC) against Shilpa and Raj in connection with a Rs 60 crore cheating case.