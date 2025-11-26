'Duniya Rakhun Jooton Ke...': Palash Muchhal's Old Video With Natasa Stankovic Goes VIRAL Amid Claims He Cheated On Smriti Mandhana

Photo Via Instagram

Filmmaker–composer Palash Muchhal and Indian women's cricket team vice-captain Smriti Mandhana were set to get married on Sunday, November 23; however, the wedding was postponed after Smriti's father experienced heart attack-like symptoms on the day of the ceremony and was immediately admitted to a hospital in Sangli, her hometown. Soon after the postponement, a controversy erupted when an Instagram user named Mary D'Costa shared screenshots on Reddit of what she claims are her chats with Palaash, showing flirty exchanges that suggest he might have cheated on Smriti.

Palash Muchhal's Old Video With Natasa Stankovic Goes Viral

Amid the cheating scandal, an old video of Palash with Hardik Pandya's ex-wife Natasa Stankovic has now gone viral on social media. In the clip, Natasa can be seen enjoying her song DJ Waley Babu, sung by Badshah, in whose music video she appeared and gained widespread popularity.

Natasa is seen lip-syncing to the lyrics, "Duniya rakhun jooton ke neeche, tu kahe toh ban jaaun DJ, din raat bajaun gaane, Hindi English naye purane…" Meanwhile, Palash is seen sitting next to Natasa, enjoying the song with her.

Check out the video: