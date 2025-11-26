Stranger Things: Here's To Know Some Of The Fascinating Lesser-Known Facts About Dark Sci-Fi Series

By: Sunanda Singh | November 26, 2025
Stranger Things is one of the most popular science fiction series created by The Duffer Brothers.
The series blends horror, drama, science fiction, mystery, and coming-of-age elements. The most anticipated series of the year is set to release its fifth season on Wednesday, November 26.
Look at some of the fascinating lesser-known facts about Duffer Brothers' series, original inspirations, and more.
During the early development of the sci-fi series, it was originally titled Montauk.
According to reports, the creators, the Duffer Brothers, borrowed elements from a real-life conspiracy theory of 'The Montauk Project.'
The Montauk Project refers to an alleged secret government program that is said to have occurred at Camp Hero, an abandoned Air Force base in Montauk, New York.
Gaten Matarazzo, who plays Dustin Henderson on Stranger Things, has cleidocranial dysplasia.
To help raise awareness of cleidocranial dysplasia. disorder, The Duffer Brothers decided to include Gaten's real-life condition in Dustin's character.
